Clients in aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive and industrial markets face significant challenges. They need resilient supply chains, skilled talent and advanced technologies like AI and IoT to enhance efficiency and innovation. Additionally, they must navigate regulatory requirements, manage costs and accelerate product development.

Cognizant and Belcan, a Cognizant company, lead the way in engineering solutions that cover the entire product lifecycle management (PLM) process. By harnessing advanced technologies, robust talent strategies, and streamlined supply chain management, we help our clients enhance operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, optimize costs and accelerate product development to stay competitive in rapidly evolving markets.

Business outcomes we’ve helped our clients achieve

>98%

Favorable customer satisfaction ratings

>90%

Product quality improvement rate

35%

Cost savings through improved supplier management

900+

US/UK Security Clearances

100+

Client R&D Labs providing near-site support

6K+

Students impacted by STEM initiatives

SPOTLIGHT

Cognizant and Belcan join forces to scale ER&D services globally

The combination of Cognizant and Belcan will deliver unparalleled Engineering Research & Development capabilities, providing clients with innovative solutions and access to advanced AI, cloud and data technologies. This partnership enhances our ability to serve a diverse range of industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, and energy, ensuring our clients stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Learn more about the acquistion.

SERVICES

Cognizant ER&D services to accelerate product innovation across the entire PLM lifecycle

Cognizant and Belcan are leaders in ER&D services. Our team of skilled professionals, backed by industry certifications, ensures the highest standards of quality and compliance. We take pride in our expertise across aerospace, automotive, defense, government, industrial and space markets.

Our commitment to excellence is proven by our track record of delivering reliable solutions to ensure seamless operations. You can trust Cognizant and Belcan to drive your projects to success.

Cognizant’s ER&D services ensure products perform well post-sale, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. Services include maintenance and repairs, customer support, product updates, warranty, field service, spare parts and knowledge management, focusing on feedback and continuous improvement.

Leverage cutting-edge technologies like digital thread, digital twins, IoT and IIoT to deliver comprehensive product lifecycle management solutions. These innovations enable seamless data integration, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance, driving efficiency and fostering continuous improvement across the entire product lifecycle.

Integrate advanced Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) and Manufacturing Execution Solutions (MES) solutions to streamline manufacturing operations, ensuring real-time visibility, enhanced efficiency and superior quality control throughout the production process.

Comprehensive Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) solutions—from concept and design to deployment, maintenance, and end-of-life for product and software development. These services ensure continuous integration and delivery, seamless collaboration, high quality and improved time-to-market.

Comprehensive MBD, MBSE and MBE solutions to enhance accuracy, improve collaboration and streamline the engineering lifecycle—integrating data within 3D models, supporting complex system design and driving efficiency from concept to production.

From concept development and industrial design to detailed engineering and testing, our multidisciplinary approach ensures innovative, user-centric products that meet the highest standards of quality and performance, driving success from ideation to final production.

Cognizant’s ER&D services offer embedded engineering solutions, including firmware development, hardware design, system integration, and performance optimization. Our expertise ensures efficient and reliable embedded systems that meet the specific needs of various industries, driving innovation and operational excellence.

Simulation solutions, including Finite Element Analysis (FEA), Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), Multibody Dynamics (MBD), as well as electromagnetic and system-level simulation, enable virtual testing and optimization. These services reduce development time and costs while ensuring product performance and reliability.

Comprehensive value analysis and value engineering solutions focus on optimizing product functions and reducing costs. These services enhance product value and quality, ensuring maximum efficiency.

Delivering product verification and validation solutions, including design reviews, unit and integration testing, as well as system and user-acceptance testing. This results in high-quality, reliable products that meet design specifications, comply with industry standards and fulfill user needs.

Elevating aerospace and defense with precision engineering

We offer a full suite of design, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and workforce solutions for the aerospace, aviation and defense industries. With long-term relationships and preferred supplier status with many companies, as well as extensive experience working with leading defense contractors, Belcan offers some of best industry solutions. As a leader in automation, generative AI and data analytics at scale, our solutions bring the latest technology advancements to all of our solutions to help you maintain market leadership, reduce costs and improve time-to-market.

Awards

RTX Premier Awards for Performance and Overall Excellence in Business Management and Technology & Innovation

The Premier Award is an annual recognition platform under the RTX Performance+ Program. It honors suppliers who demonstrate superior performance and provide exceptional value to RTX in one of the four key categories: Cost Competitiveness, Technology & Innovation, Business Management, Customer Service and Collaboration.

Learn more
A row of silver stars.
US Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program early certification

Belcan achieves outstanding scores in DoD’s Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment. CMMC certifies that an organization complies with the necessary controls for storing, processing and/or transmitting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) or Federal Contract Information (FCI). This certification is a new requirement for all US Pentagon solicitations and contracts.

Learn more
US Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification

