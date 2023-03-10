Engineering Research & Development

Engineering solutions for PLM efficiency and innovation

Clients in aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive and industrial markets face significant challenges. They need resilient supply chains, skilled talent and advanced technologies like AI and IoT to enhance efficiency and innovation. Additionally, they must navigate regulatory requirements, manage costs and accelerate product development.

Cognizant and Belcan, a Cognizant company, lead the way in engineering solutions that cover the entire product lifecycle management (PLM) process. By harnessing advanced technologies, robust talent strategies, and streamlined supply chain management, we help our clients enhance operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, optimize costs and accelerate product development to stay competitive in rapidly evolving markets.