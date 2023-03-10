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Manufacturing Solutions
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With a network of 30,000+ professionals in 37 countries, Cognizant is the global partner that empowers life sciences manufacturing.

One trusted partner for digital transformation across life sciences manufacturing and labs.

Cognizant empowers life sciences manufacturing with cutting-edge digital transformation solutions. Our expertise enhances system performance, streamlines supply chains and bolsters Manufacturing 4.0 and Lab 4.0 initiatives to ensure seamless operations and GMP compliance.

Our IT-OT consultancy, system integration and site services excel in batch automation, data infrastructure and intelligence, manufacturing execution systems (MES), labs and digital technologies. By prioritizing speed to value, sustainable innovation and data-driven strategies, we deliver real-time insights for business transformation.

We provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for our life sciences manufacturing clients and work with them toward a shared vision of advancing science and expediting life-changing therapies to ultimately improve patient outcomes.

Batch automation
Batch automation

Boost efficiency in manufacturing and lab processes with improved visualization, control and quality that adheres to GMP and ISO 9001 standards. Automate systems with complete end-to-end lifecycle management and support.

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Data infrastructure and intelligence
Data infrastructure and intelligence

Manufacturing 4.0 strategies help businesses access, manage and analyze data; seamlessly integrate cloud and maintain a single source of truth for global system rollouts and operational excellence.

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Manufacturing execution system
Manufacturing execution system

Our MES solutions help you consolidate data, simplify handling and accelerate batch releases for better efficiency and productivity, and fewer human errors in your production environment.

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Digital labs
Digital labs

Drive seamless lab processes using paperless, digital solutions, lab informatics, robotics and advanced data analytics. Our solutions accelerate new product rollouts and reduce release times for greater lab efficiency.

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Value-added partnerships
Value-added partnerships

We optimize our clients’ existing system and software infrastructures in conjunction with top-tier partners that deliver robust technology solutions and exceptional value.

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Tools for your digital transformation
Tools for your digital transformation

Our proven off-the-shelf products and accelerators help you digitize and simplify your processes, optimize operations and achieve time and cost savings.

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Cognizant life sciences manufacturing services

IT-OT consultancy

Leverage over 2,000+ world-class IT-OT consultants working across manufacturing and labs, to ensure your digital technologies align with and effectively meet your business objectives. Our expertise spans corporate programs, digital strategies, and roadmaps to manufacturing systems concepts, design and compliance.

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System integration

Access extensive support throughout the entire project integration process, covering planning, design, build, testing and qualification. Drive seamless, on-time and within-budget project implementations while meeting your business requirements. Count on our expertise to execute your projects successfully, enabling digital transformation and enhancing patient health.

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Site services

Boost manufacturing uptime and audit readiness with our high-touch support services. Manage OT, manufacturing IT and QC lab system lifecycle for peak compliance. Cognizant delivers a comprehensive range of site services, and our tailored solutions handle all manufacturing support requirements, whether onsite or offsite.

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Thought leadership

The practical impact of generative AI in life sciences manufacturing

Hear how generative AI is driving operational efficiency and sustainability gains across the pharma industry.

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Traditional and gen AI: an insight into the new normal for pharma firms

Hear how AI is changing the game for pharma companies, from early discovery to commercialization.

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Data infrastructure excellence changes the shape of biopharma manufacturing

Explore how data historian technology offers multi-system and cross-site data processing that drives business innovation and efficiencies.

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Harmonize next-gen MES and traditional approaches for smarter manufacturing

Explore how a digitalization strategy harnessing the latest innovations in MES technologies can help streamline life sciences manufacturing.

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IT-OT convergence, advanced analytics and AI, powered by a "connected by intent" mindset

Explore how these technologies are driving evolution in the biopharma sector for the new digital age.

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Enhancing data infrastructure in manufacturing with process analytical technologies (PAT)

Read how using PAT data effectively in manufacturing provides real-time operational insights for better control, higher yields, purity and shorter cycle times.

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How digital twin technology can benefit life sciences manufacturing

Digital twin technology offers life sciences manufacturers a promising solution to streamline processes and improve data quality and integrity. Read our blog to find out more.

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Whitepapers

Industry 4.0

Revolutionizing life sciences manufacturing through connected systems and data.

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OT cybersecurity

Ensuring business resiliency in life sciences manufacturing 4.0.

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Streamlining computer system validation (CSV)

A risk-based approach for life sciences manufacturing and labs.

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Data egress—Connecting the cloud

Unlocking advanced analytics for the life sciences industry

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BROCHURE

Smart manufacturing solutions

Leverage digital technologies for faster, better and leaner results.

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BROCHURE

Manufacturing data infrastructure and intelligence

Maximize the potential of your data to make smarter business decisions.

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BROCHURE

Enabling digital labs through informatics, automation and analytics

Patient-centric lab solutions to power data-driven business decisions and optimized cost efficiencies.

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BROCHURE

Process automation solutions

Supporting your digital objectives through improved visualization, control and quality.

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BROCHURE

Manufacturing execution systems

Achieve faster batch release through digital systems that reduces time and errors while delivering context-rich data.

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LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Gaurav Marya

Life Sciences SBU Head and Global Head of Health Sciences M&A, Cognizant

Gaurav Marya
Archana Ramanakumar

SVP and Global Head of Industry Solutions

Archana Ramankumar

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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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