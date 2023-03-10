Skip to main content Skip to footer
Manufacturing Solutions
Contact

Helping our life sciences clients transform through manufacturing 4.0

Life sciences manufacturing systems need to work harder than ever to meet ever-evolving industry demands and changes in healthcare delivery. While companies can envision the value of transformation of manufacturing processes using modern technology, they also are challenged to identify the right mix of digital solutions, redesign and implement new approaches—all while preparing their organizations for dramatic change.
Cognizant's life sciences manufacturing services ensure clients are leveraging the latest digital technologies, creating connected systems that drive efficiency and business transformation while complying with the GMP regulations promulgated by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Smart factory solutions
Smart factory solutions

Providing scalable end to end smart factory solutions from project conception through to completion, across the entire manufacturing life-cycle

Factory worker with tablet in hand
IT / OT convergence
IT / OT convergence

Enabling the convergence of IT and OT through the adoption of agnostic Automation, MES and Digital Technologies, creating agile manufacturing systems that reduce time to market

Bottle filling machine
Data & connectivity
Data & connectivity

Building data and IoT connectivity strategies at the basis of design, to unlock the true value of data and create actionable insights with drive intelligent decision making

Science lab and desktop
Robust & secure systems
Robust & secure systems

Bringing a deep understanding and proven expertise in implementing and supporting robust and secure systems that are compliant within a GMP environment

Life science equipments
Manufacturing 4.0
Manufacturing 4.0

Delivering speed to value, while building long-term strategies that deliver on the promise of manufacturing 4.0

Man working in a science lab

Related thinking

Life sciences can move to manufacturing 4.0 while meeting market demands

Here are four ways life sciences organizations can quickly and cost-effectively achieve manufacturing 4.0 benefits while still getting treatments to market.

Read more
Medical bottles in science laboratory
Four ways life sciences manufacturing must adapt after COVID-19

Continue to get treatments to market while cost effectively achieving manufacturing 4.0 benefits.

Read more
Abstract digital image of cell
The Work Ahead in life sciences—cures at the speed of digital

As the pandemic intensified, as did the life sciences industry’s urgency to change, with digital technologies shooting from a strategic priority to an operational imperative.

Read more
Water molecule zoomes image
SHOWCASE

Featured work

LIFE SCIENCES

Industry 4.0: How a global pharma company saved 160 man-hours per month
Read more
Pharmaceutical manufacturing unit

LIFE SCIENCES

Delivering a hybrid API factory of the future, set for batch or continuous manufacturing
Read more
Doctor working in his office

LIFE SCIENCES

How a data readiness study saved nearly $1M for our client
Read more
Man holding tablet with analytical data

LIFE SCIENCES

Biologics facility ensures demands are met for ground-breaking cancer immunotherapy
Read more
Two scientists working in lab with tablet in hand

LIFE SCIENCES

Industry 4.0: How pharmaceutical quality review time was cut by 80%
Read more
Hand typing on laptop keyboard

LIFE SCIENCES

Ensuring patients get a continued medicine supply during COVID-19
Read more
Hands holding tablet

“Thank you for assisting us with the design and implementation of our backup and recovery solution on AWS with Druva across our global locations. We are seeing around 45% of data de-duplication. We are reaping benefits from the centralized management such as reporting and reduced administration effort. We are appreciative of the efforts of Cognizant in supporting us in this endeavor to enhance our operations.”

- John Craven, Sr. IT Manager, Patheon
Delivering smart factory solutions to life sciences

Zenith Technologies, a Cognizant Company, delivers end-to-end smart factory capabilities and business transformation services using manufacturing 4.0 architectures and solutions, covering all IT, OT and IoT applications, infrastructures and services.

Learn more
Zenith technologies logo
Your Industry 4.0 partner in delivering digital transformation to your enterprise

TQS Integration, a Cognizant company, is a leader in manufacturing data intelligence in the life science industry, providing data collection, contextualization, visualization, analytics, data to cloud and managed services.

Learn more
Industry 4.0: Revolutionizing life science manufacturing

Pharma 4.0 will be the market differentiator for businesses competing in life sciences. Discover how best to realize the value of fully automated and connected operations, improving access to reliable data, on-demand insights and real-time decisions that will transform your business.

Access now
Zenith logo
ODIN: Data transfer made easy

ODIN empowers connectivity of real time data with cloud-based systems, machine learning and AI platforms in an easy, secure and affordable way.

Learn more
TQS logo
LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Gaurav Marya

Strategic Business Unit Head & Business Unit Integration Lead, Life Sciences

Jim Lehane

Global Leader Business Development, Life Sciences Manufacturing

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.