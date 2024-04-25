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Google Cloud
The Cognizant Google Cloud Business Group accelerates cloud transformation, optimizes experiences and drives client outcomes.

Our unique approach, ongoing innovation investments and upskilling of digital talent solve business problems on Google Cloud's secure infrastructure—enhancing relevancy, customer experiences and providing tangible benefits. 

We blend culture, talent and technology to foster innovation. 

Our experience in data, AI and modernization, along with Google Cloud's data expertise, allows us to create industry-specific strategies that drive business results and continuous innovation.

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Built for what’s next

Discover how Cognizant and Google Cloud are redefining enterprise AI, moving organizations from disconnected platforms to unified execution, from AI pilots to measurable production outcomes. This e-book explores a trusted partnership, agentic AI capabilities, real-world case examples and 2026 commitments built to help enterprises lead the next era of intelligent transformation.

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The agent advantage: Navigating enterprise AI’s new strategic imperative

This ebook explores the current  state of the AI agent market, examining both the tremendous opportunities and significant obstacles organizations face as they navigate this rapidly evolving landscape, while highlighting how, together, Cognizant and Google Cloud are the ideal partners to position organizations for success in this new era of agentic AI.

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Cognizant Recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2025 report—US

Cognizant has been named a Leader across four strategic quadrants in the prestigious ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem 2025 report in the US, reinforcing its position as a trusted transformation partner for enterprises navigating the cloud and AI landscape.

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Cognizant deepens strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate enterprise adoption of agentic AI

Collaboration leverages Gemini Enterprise and Cognizant’s proprietary platforms to help clients automate core business functions and enhance service delivery.

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Cognizant® autonomous customer engagement

Step into the future of customer service with our AI-powered Autonomous Customer Engagement. Built with Google Cloud, it blends real-time intent recognition, intelligent automation and human empathy to deliver fast, intuitive and deeply human experiences – redefining how businesses connect with customers through intelligent, scalable, industry-aware solutions.

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Creating personalized generative AI experiences

Transformative technology, powered by gen AI and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), is reshaping the landscape of customer service. Learn how we use this technology in our end-to-end approach to tackle common business challenges like limited training data, language barriers and high call volume to deliver exceptional, personalized CX and cost-effectiveness for clients.

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Delivering end-to-end contact center transformation

Offering omnichannel customer experiences (CX) has become the need of the hour. To address the demand, businesses must deliver crucial self-service capabilities and a higher degree of personalization—at scale.

Learn how Cognizant and Google CCAI can help you boost your CX while demanding less effort from your customers.

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Delivering end-to-end contact center transformation
OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

Build the foundation

Flexible infrastructure modernization approaches, from re-host to platform.

  • Cloud migration: Migrate workloads from AWS and Azure to a modernized Google Cloud platform
  • Data center exit: Develop an exit strategy —lift and shift, application changes or hybrid
  • Landing Zone-as-a-Service: Establish secure and compliant cloud environments with ease
  • Hybrid and multicloud operations: Explore use cases for edge computing, business continuity planning (BCP), disaster recovery (DR), database modernization and bare metal solutions 

Enhanced efficiency

Accelerate innovation, reduce costs and achieve seamless development and operations.

  • Hybrid, multicloud with Anthos: Transform your enterprise with Anthos, our application modernization platform
  • Cloud native development: Accelerate developer productivity, simplify operations, and build security and compliance into your software delivery process with Google Cloud
  • Application modernization: Migrate traditional apps from virtual machines into containers in Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) or Anthos clusters
  • Use cases: Explore DevOps, Mainframe Modernization, Digital App Factory on GCP and Apigee Jumpstart on GCP

Update and transform data

Migrate and fully manage enterprise data with security, reliability, high availability and proven ROI for faster time-to-market.

  • Data modernization: Modernize your data warehouse leveraging fully managed, fast, scalable, cost-effective Google solutions with built-in machine learning
  • Legacy data warehouse migration to cloud: Move your existing data environment from Netezza and Teradata to BigQuery
  • Intelligent decision-making: Turn data into actionable insights on a comprehensive data analytics platform
  • Use cases: Explore solutions for Oracle bare metals and Microsoft SQL migration, BI modernization and marketing analytics

Business intelligence

Accelerate impact by making smarter decisions faster.

  • Deep learning: Leverage a deep learning framework for auto claims and predict the probability of future accident occurrences
  • Generative AI: Harness powerful tools for building, tuning and deploying AI models, enhancing content creation, research and customer service
  • Agentspace: Deploy multi-agent workflows across a connected enterprise
  • Use cases: Explore Gen AI, Enterprise AI, Industry AI, customer intelligence and operational intelligence

Learn more about Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI.

Build what’s next

  • Accelerate your deployment processes
  • Enhance your software’s stability
  • Incorporate security measures from the beginning

Building relationships at every touch point

Integrate conversational AI and contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) features.

  • Multimodal AI models: Ensure seamless communication across different channels
  • Conversational agents: Provide a turn-key experience with automation and point-and-click configurations, reducing the time to build, deploy and maintain virtual agents
  • Drive customer success: Provide unique experiences that deliver empathetic and trusted outcomes for customers
  • Use cases: Explore conversational AI 
EXPERTISE ACHIEVED

Google Cloud Expertise

Cognizant achieves nine Google Cloud "Expertise" designations.

Industry

Retail & Wholesale

Financial Services

Solution

Artificial Intelligence: Conversational Design

Artificial Intelligence: Vertex AI

Infrastructure Modernization: Data Archival

Infrastructure Modernization: SAP on Google Cloud

Product/technology

Teradata

Apigee

Partner technology: SAP

AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We're proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

Badge which says Global Partner of the Year Data & analytics 2026
Badge which says Industry Solutions Partner of the Year Healthcare and Life Sciences 2026
Badge which says Global Partner of the Year Retail 2025
Badge which says Global Partner of the Year Data & Analytics 2025
Badge which says Global Partner of the Year Breakthrough 2024
Badge which says Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year Healthcare & Life Sciences 2024
Badge which says Australia and New Zealand Partner of the Year Services 2024
Badge which says Specialization Partner of the Year Data Analytics 2024
Badge which says Australia Partner of the Year Services 2023
Badge which says UK and Ireland Partner of the Year Services 2023
Badge which says EMEA Partner of the Year Talent Development
Badge which says Specialization Partner of the Year Data Management

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

Google Cloud

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