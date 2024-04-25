The Cognizant Google Cloud Business Group accelerates cloud transformation, optimizes experiences and drives client outcomes.

Our unique approach, ongoing innovation investments and upskilling of digital talent solve business problems on Google Cloud's secure infrastructure—enhancing relevancy, customer experiences and providing tangible benefits.

We blend culture, talent and technology to foster innovation.

Our experience in data, AI and modernization, along with Google Cloud's data expertise, allows us to create industry-specific strategies that drive business results and continuous innovation.