Changing market demands, workforce needs, and cost and competitive pressures are challenging manufacturers to find new ways to do things better, faster and cheaper without disrupting operations.

Leaders in manufacturing are deploying Industry 4.0 solutions to transform products, processes and people, unleashing new levels of productivity, innovation and profitability.

Our joint clients are leveraging industrial IoT and augmented reality solutions to redefine the way products are manufactured and serviced, and creating new levels of worker productivity. If you’re seeking to better understand the leading practices and value being driven by proven accelerators, ask about Cognizant Connected Factory, Cognizant OnePlant and APEx, built on ThingWorx and Microsoft Azure. Learn more.