Sustainability and Resilience

<p>RESEARCH REPORT</p> <h5>The future of sustainability in business: data, technology and collaboration</h5> <p>As the world grapples with the urgent need to combat climate change and resource depletion, a new breed of business is emerging.</p> <p>These organizations will be sustainable to the core—not just green but deeply green, with sustainability encoded in their DNA. </p> <p>To learn more about the future of sustainability in business, we worked with Oxford Economics to survey 3,000 executives across every market and sector on their sustainability plans, challenges and vision.</p>