Smart Field Services
Two workers wearing safety gear, in a friendly discussion, at an outdoor location, with heavy machinery in the background

Driving efficiency across complex networks

Field service demands are intensifying. From telecom and utilities to energy, manufacturing, and transportation, customers expect faster fixes across increasingly complex, aging networks.

Cognizant helps you regain control with smart field services—connecting siloed systems, modernizing operations and enabling end-to-end visibility into jobs, assets and your people. We bring together location intelligence, automation and predictive scheduling to eliminate inefficiencies, boost responsiveness and cut operational costs—by up to 30%.

Whether you’re upgrading legacy platforms or reimagining customer service, we’ll help you move faster, scale smarter and deliver with confidence.

Let’s talk field service transformation
OUR IMPACT

Real-world outcomes

$2.5M+

annual savings from mobile timesheets and digital completion records

165,000+

work orders automated annually

50%

reduction in manual effort with digitized workflows and apps

30%

efficiency gains via real-time auto scheduling

CORE CAPABILITIES

Transforming field service across industries

With decades of experience and a proven track record delivering smart field service transformation at scale, we help businesses rewire field operations for resilience, performance and scale.

  • Workforce productivity: Intelligent scheduling, mobile execution and automation.
  • Asset management: Real-time visibility, IoT integration and proactive monitoring.
  • Analytics and AI: Demand forecasting, service optimization and predictive maintenance.
  • Field enablement and safety: AR/VR learning, technician support, guided workflows and digital safety checklists for faster onboarding, fewer errors and safer execution.
A man with headphones on, working on his computer
  • Geo-enabled service: Location-aware dispatch and route optimization.
  • Fleet and logistics: Dynamic vehicle routing, resource management and load balancing.
  • Incident response: Real-time alerts, remote diagnostics, drone-based inspections and risk mitigation.
  • Cloud and edge interaction: Seamless data flow across platforms and devices.
Many boats anchored in the ocean against an evening sky
  • Connected customer service: Proactive updates, appointment transparency, self-service portals and feedback loops.
  • Platform modernization: Transitioning from legacy field service management (FSM) to cloud-native systems.
  • Ecosystem integration: Linking multiple FSM platforms for a single source of truth.
  • Data monetization: Turning insights into value across operations and services.
Closeup view of a wind turbine in a wind energy harvesting farm
Geo-enabled field operations

Put location at the center of your strategy

Our geographic information system (GIS) technology and mobile location services help you reduce drive times, respond faster and allocate resources more effectively—giving you full visibility from the field to your headquarters—with proven improvements in routing efficiency and SLA adherence.

Two satelite towers atop a hill
Intelligent FSM platforms

Smarter systems. Better service.

Modern FSM solutions powered by AI, cloud and automation let you streamline scheduling, reduce costs and empower technicians with real-time information and guided support.

Employees wearing headphones sitting in a row at their workstations in from of their computers
Data-driven field insights

Make every action data-driven

Improve customer outcomes, reduce downtime and inform smarter service planning with embedded analytics and decision intelligence—across crew utilization, compliance, first-time fix rates and appointment performance. 

A woman looking at a backlit map
WHY WORK WITH US

What you’ll unlock with Cognizant

Cognizant delivers field service outcomes that go beyond technology—combining proprietary accelerators, domain-rich delivery teams and platform expertise—to help you modernize faster and operate smarter. With deep geospatial capabilities built into our smart field services approach, we integrate GIS intelligence and location-aware services directly into your field operations—improving asset visibility, anomaly detection and spatial decision-making at scale.

Higher field force productivity

Boost technician performance and utilization with intelligent scheduling, mobile execution and guided digital workflows—while reducing back-office burden.

Wired profile icon
Lower total cost to serve

Reduce operational overheads—contractor spend, travel expenses and more—through predictive maintenance, route optimization and smarter asset servicing, delivering savings of up to 30%.

Dollar plant growing icon
Data-led decision intelligence

Turn field data into strategic insight with embedded analytics, improving resource planning, SLA adherence—and unlock new revenue opportunities.

concentric circles with dots icon
Scalable operations without platform fragmentation

We help you modernize on resilient, cloud-native FSM architectures that unify data, tools and workflows—reducing complexity, accelerating time to market and eliminating costly replatforming cycles.

Three horizontally stacked bars icon
Elevated customer satisfaction

Deliver faster, smarter service with proactive communications, self-service tools and responsive support models that improve CSAT and loyalty.

Collaboration icon
Trusted delivery at global scale

270+ delivery centers across 45 countries, 6,000+ tech solution associates, 200+ consultants and 18+ years of domain experience—plus accelerators that get you live faster across industries and geographies.

Global travel icon
OUR PARTNERS

Meet our network of global partners

Extending your capabilities and accelerating outcomes through a connected ecosystem of leaders.

NEWS AND INSIGHTS

Latest news and insights

Stay one step ahead. Explore the latest insights, trends and news shaping the world of IoT and engineering.

Modern field service operations gain an intuitive edge through Cognizant

Explore our eGuide to see how field service providers are boosting efficiency, cutting cost and scaling smarter—across 31 countries and 300+ cities.

Read the news
A person working, wearing VR glasses
How agentic AI can reinvent telecom field service operations

Agentic AI systems promise to solve some of telecoms’ toughest field ops challenges in key areas of workflow management, capacity planning and on-site troubleshooting.

Read more
A robot holding a tablet and standing in front of a large digital screen
Cognizant's Bluebolt Program Delivers More Than $150M in Estimated Annualized Cost Savings for Enterprises

A leading global technology company has driven more than $150 million in estimated annualized cost savings across more than 1,100 client implementations.

Read the news
A person sitting in front of a laptop while working on a calculator next to it and making notes
LEADERSHIP

Leading the way

Meet the experts transforming next-gen field service innovation—with decades of hands-on experience.

Eddie Gotherman

Offering Leader

Eddie Gotherman profile picture

Ready to make field service your competitive edge? Let’s talk

Modern field operations need more than just tools—they need intelligence, agility and human-centric design.

Cognizant helps you deliver faster, reduce costs and respond smarter. Let’s talk about your smart field services goals.

Find out what more we can do for you and your business
