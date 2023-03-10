Skip to main content Skip to footer
Duck Creek Implementation Services
Digital for lower cost, added flexibility

Cognizant empowers insurance companies to compete in today’s fast-paced economy. We can help you implement the Duck Creek Suite to transform your business, operating and technology models in the digital era.

Business users appreciate the consistent look and feel shared across Duck Creek’s complement of solutions—ease of data movement, rapid creation, testing and rollout of new products, as well as a complete view of customers and their interactions.

For IT managers, Duck Creek offers lower system integration costs, a single technology stack and the flexibility to implement Duck Creek on-premises or in the cloud.

Offerings

Optimize delivery of quality solutions

By leveraging Duck Creek’s product knowledge, delivery consistency and streamlined deployments, Cognizant services can optimize cost of quality, increase automation predictability and reduce the time, cost and risk of your project implementations. We also offer maintenance for ongoing operations to maximize the value of Duck Creek customers' solutions.

Right-Touch Policy Framework helps achieve speed to market

Success requires processing that applies the right touch, whether it’s low-touch processing for standard risks and submissions, or hands-on expertise for complex risks in your SMB product offering.

group discussion

Unmatched knowledge of legacy environments

Cognizant helps you develop business strategies and operating models that generate value and drive transformation, including:

  • Optimizing cost savings and speed to market through business process services, with Duck Creek as the core platform
  • Reducing total cost of ownership and maximizing technology ROI for Duck Creek product enhancements and managed services.

A state-of-the-art digital solution

To help you achieve and sustain a competitive advantage, Cognizant ensures that your legacy-to-digital systems migration aligns your objectives with business strategies.

Combined with our Cloud Enablement offering, we help you enhance ROI—reducing both capital and operational costs—as well as helping move your systems to the cloud by implementing Duck Creek OnDemand. We also deploy innovation and digital solutions to quickly improve your business outcomes.

A digital-ready, optimized, outcome-focused model

Cognizant can help you replace entire legacy systems with new digital solutions, from start to finish. We accelerate each full Duck Creek Suite implementation (including AgencyPortal), offering template-based approaches for your personal, commercial and specialty lines.

Our solution accelerators span the systems development lifecycle, with components that speed implementation by 20% to 30%, and rating and forms service accelerators that streamline configuration.

A high-level upgrade roadmap

For any insurance company, upgrading services can be enormously time-consuming and difficult. Cognizant has developed an implementation framework and approach that streamlines this process by:

  • Offering solutions for both major and minor upgrades
  • Providing a guide for accelerated Duck Creek policy upgrades

Improved performance maximizes value

Cognizant has developed multiple accelerators and methodologies that simplify your maintenance services. We work with you to develop solutions that align with your business needs and optimize your methods, processes, architectural principles, integration hubs, tools and accelerators.

Cognizant DevOps automates deployment, and our optimized resourcing model lets you operate in a scalable model, so that your operations run at an optimal cost and utilization levels.

INSURANCE
Insurer client base grows by 5%

Major U.S. property and casualty insurer increases customer base, reduces IT spend and improves lead time by 300% through implementing an end-to-end agile solution.

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

