AWS Cloud
Drive innovation and outcomes with Cognizant + AWS

Cognizant works with global enterprises, across all industries to build robust, modern and secure digital platforms on AWS cloud, enabling them to accelerate innovation, scale business services and improve operational agility.
As a premier AWS partner, Cognizant advances your digital transformation journey through core modernization. We drive efficiencies, unlock new business opportunities and provide richer customer experiences through cloud consulting, migration and operational improvements.
Let our experts help you use AWS cloud technology to improve time to market and lower your organizational costs.
Driving transformative business outcomes with AWS cloud

Unlock immediate success and long-term value in the cloud.

Capabilities

Speed growth with agile cloud solutions

Defining where and how the cloud can deliver maximum benefits can help your business achieve specific outcomes. Cognizant’s Cloud Consult offering for AWS helps accelerate your growth strategy by helping you design a roadmap using application portfolio rationalization for your digital transformation journey.

Accelerate your move to the cloud

Cognizant’s Cloud Migrate is a comprehensive offering that helps you execute your AWS cloud migration strategy by transforming platforms, applications and data. We use a structured, risk-mitigated approach for full-stack migration that includes apps, infrastructure, security and DevOps.

Deliver agile cloud operations with AWS

Cognizant’s AWS Cloud Operate helps organizations manage and optimize their cloud infrastructure using our Integrated Cloud Management Platform (ICMP), frameworks and AWS best practices. The framework is designed around four tenets of governance—financial, technology, service and security, and regulatory—to mitigate risks, maximize innovation and achieve faster time to market.

We’re using AI/ML to automate cloud management services end to end, including monitoring and notification, provisioning and orchestration, configuration management, governance, security, application performance management and optimization services. This ensures cost savings, improved agility, a better user experience and enhanced security.

15,000 trained AWS practitioners

18,000 AWS certifications and counting

Offerings

Maximize digital transformation

Cognizant offers an array of AWS-based service offerings to securely transform your digital core, maximize enterprise-wide transformation and drive innovation. We leverage our in-depth skills and cross-industry experience in data, applications, security and compliance, proprietary tools, frameworks and accelerators.

Modernize and optimize legacy platforms

Cognizant offers out-of-the-box services with built-in new-age AWS technologies to modernize the legacy infrastructure platforms. Offerings include:

  • Migration acceleration and readiness: Assess, build and migrate legacy workloads quickly and methodically, leveraging automation and specialized tools via AWS Migration Acceleration Partner (MAP) Program of AWS.
  • Windows modernization: Leveraging our Windows Modernization Studio, we help enterprises with large Windows estate and software that are end-of-life to migrate on to AWS Cloud Native  such as SQL Server on Windows to SQL server on Linux on AWS, SQL Server on Windows to Amazon Aurora, .NET to containers/Amazon EC2 container service, .NET to Micro-services and .NET to AWS Lambda serverless migrate on to AWS Cloud.
  • Cloud contact center: Modernize your contact center by using Amazon’s full AI slate (Polly, Lex, Rekognition), which integrates with AWS Connect.
  • Connected ecosystem: Increase operational efficiency, boost security and compliance and improve overall CX using smart solutions that leverage AWS IoT core, Amazon FreeRTOS, AWS Greengrass and AWS Cognito on AWS Cloud.
  • Cognizant AWS workspaces: Simplify workspace environment with virtual desktops at scale, available anywhere and anytime on any device, powered by AWS Workspaces.
  • Compliant cloud: Leverage our expertise in architecting a highly scalable, available and agile AWS infrastructure, certified with security and industry compliance using robust Cloud Native services from AWS. 
  • Cloud economics: Optimize your cloud with minimum spend. Our cyclic framework ensures all aspects of due diligence, assessment, risk analysis, business impact and change management handled flawlessly with significant cost savings.
  • Mainframe modernization: Migrate and modernize mainframe applications on to AWS Cloud that encompasses Mainframe Rehost Strategy, APIzation, Optimization, DevOps and Data Modernization integrated with industry-standard tools to reduce cost and risk.
  • Hybrid Cloud accelerator: The modernization journey that native AWS architectures makes possible can be accelerated within on-premise environment and transformed into cloud-ready workloads with AWS outposts. As an AWS Outposts Partner, Cognizant will work with clients to re-architect complex enterprise IT workloads to modernize and support their on-premise and cloud-based infrastructure. 

Analyze data, gain insights

Enterprises feel the need to use data as their competitive advantage. We live in a data economy and digitally native companies are setting the bar.

  • AI Data Modernization methods: Leverage data reference model that enterprises can use to reimagine their data and analytics foundation, using a set of attributes that will help modernize their data ecosystem in a structured way. This accelerates time to market by 30-70%, reduces total cost of data by 40% and realizes value in 3 to 6 months.
  • BigDecision: Data Modernization Services platform/workbenches built on micro services architecture that accelerates the journey to AWS cloud by adopting a configurable approach rather than a coding paradigm.
  • Intelligent Data Works: Intelligent Data Works is a data foundry that comes with a collection of accelerators, tools and frameworks that help customers to migrate their legacy data structures and code with a custom build option to business specific scenarios on the AWS Cloud.

Transform your applications

Cognizant Application Modernization builds smarter migration roadmaps and strategies enabling businesses to be agile, resilient, secured and cost effective through industry standards frameworks, tools and platforms.

The offering includes:

  • Migration assessments and transformation recommendations through our Shared Services Platform ecosystem, inclusive of Upshift, its plugins and container deployment platform (CDP)
  • Migration process acceleration through our AWS’s migration acceleration partner (MAP) program
  • Landing zone inclusive of DevOps pipelines, serverless computing models & micro services architecture with containers, Cloud native and non-native as appropriate

LIFE SCIENCES

AWS migration improves pharma company’s global operations
Samples in a lab

OIL & GAS

TGS gets the right data at the right time
digital waves covering mountains

LIFE SCIENCES

Pharma firm taps into cloud savings
Lab technician with sample

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

ERC sets digital tolling solution benchmark
man driving car in underpass

Industry solutions

Get up-and-running quickly with our industry-specific prebuilt, out of the box solutions.

MANUFACTURING

Connected Factories

Learn how a modular service offering helps manufacturers uncover and visualize continuous insights to cut costs, improve productivity and design next-generation products.

Colleagues discussing

LIFE SCIENCES

Cognizant® Clinical Data Insights

Ensure actionable outcomes with real-time, proactive and regulatory-compliant risk assessment and global trial oversight.

Lab scienists discussing

INSURANCE

Guidewire on AWS

Provide your insurance clients availability, scalability and agility with Guidewire platform on AWS.

Car key going into the lock

BANKING

Temenos on AWS

Gain strong competitive advantage and improved banking processes with complete suite of Temenos hosted on AWS.

Lab technician with sample

HEALTHCARE

Trizetto/Facets®

A next-generation solution that integrates consumer, care, claims and revenue management in a flexible platform.

Colleagues at work

HEALTHCARE

AWS Health Lake

Cognizant Healthcare Industry+ has been selected as a launch partner for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Lake.

Health check up for baby

MANUFACTURING

Facilities Management™

Integrate multiple existing systems and sensors in any facility to provide analytical and timely insights to all stakeholders, on a universal facilities management dashboard.

Skyscrapers

MANUFACTURING

Fleet Management™

Cognizant combines industry leadership with digital acumen to help carriers, fleet operators and railway operators create efficient, productive and reliable transportation ecosystems.

Truck on highway

Latest thinking

API modernization: A novel approach pays dividends

Learn why application integration is one of the most important capabilities for a modern enterprise.

digital cloud with landscape of a city in the background
The tech investments needed to ride the mRNA wave

Find out how mRNA therapies could fundamentally change the pharma value chain, with the support of bio-platforms, digital twins, IoT, blockchain and a robust IT infrastructure.

woman looking at a test tube with some liquid
Focus on priority business outcomes with AWS cloud

Understand why regardless of the cloud adoption level of an organization, leaders must be empowered to focus on priority business outcomes.

woman typing and looking at a computer screen
We’re a Contact Center Intelligence Consulting Partner

Learn more about our credentials and success stories transforming contact centers with AWS AI/ML services.

Accelerators

Our tools and accelerators help organizations evaluate health and cloud-readiness of applications, reverse engineer application code, design and deploy microservices, speed up time-to-value, and extract maximum value at every stage in the cloud journey.

Cognizant AppLens™

A one-stop assessment platform to evaluate application health and determine cloud-readiness of application workloads. It enables debt elimination opportunities through application healing and automation, as well as measuring business KPIs and outcomes.

Connections in a device
Cloud Steps

An end-to-end, AI/ML-based cloud transformational framework covering the entire life cycle of cloud—including strategizing, planning, modernizing, operating and optimizing. It includes a rich set of reusable assets, accelerators and third-party tools for rapid hybrid cloud adoption.

Cloud connections abstract
CCAP-COSMOS

A unified workbench for developing microservices; generating microservices governance components; modeling, publishing and managing the microservices; and building required artifacts for cloud-based and on-premises deployment.

Machine interface with human hand
Integrated Cloud Management Platform (ICMP)

An AI/ML-based cloud management platform that leverages best-of-breed assets and best-in-class third-party API-driven tools and platforms. It provides a "single pane of glass" for hybrid/multi-cloud environments, maximizing automation of cloud operations with a roadmap to No-Ops.

Man checking machine
Value Stream Mapping (VSM)

An automated portfolio assessment tool for analyzing cloud-readiness for Java and .NET applications. Its powerful engine analyzes hundreds of applications within minutes, identifies anti-patterns, and provides remediation steps to migrate applications.

Backend machines
Zero Deviation Lifecycle (ZDLC)

A set of software engineering tools that can reverse-engineer application code and run-time behavior into industry-standard views and models. It models a precise picture of legacy systems that provide alignment between business and IT.

Man working in a backend office

Competencies

Sought-after credentials

Cognizant has earned certifications from AWS in multiple competencies, ranging from industry-specific areas such as Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences to functional specialties such as migration, serverless architectures and CloudFormation.

Operating at scale

As an AWS Cloud Operations Services Competency launch partner, Cognizant has demonstrated five fundamental cloud solution areas—Cloud Governance, Cloud Financial Management, Monitoring & Observability, Compliance & Auditing and Operation Management. We deliver high-quality solutions and help customers to achieve the model to operate at scale.

A proven track record

As an AWS Financial Services (FS) Competency Partner, Cognizant has demonstrated industry expertise, readily implemented solutions that align with AWS architectural best practices and has staff with AWS certifications. We have a proven track record of delivering the highest-quality AWS engagements for FS clients, demonstrated deep expertise in the FS domain on the AWS platform and delivered engagements seamlessly in the AWS cloud environment.

Solutions for payers for payers and providers

As an AWS Healthcare Competency Partner, Cognizant has demonstrated success in building solutions for healthcare payers and providers that securely store, process, transmit and analyze patient information. We give you access to innovative, cloud-based solutions with a proven track record of handling patient data and other health information adhering to compliance.

Unlock the power of HPC

Cognizant’s AWS practice delivers high performance computing (HPC) solutions that include high performance solvers, platforms and workload management. Our extensive experience in healthcare, life sciences and insurance enables us to address the unique challenges and opportunities across these industries.

Technical and customer sucesses

As an AWS Life Sciences Competency Partner, Cognizant has demonstrated technical and customer successes in building Life Sciences solutions on AWS. We can help you conduct drug discovery, manage clinical trials, engage in manufacturing and distribution activities, conduct research and development of novel genetic-based treatments and companion diagnostics.

Streamlined best practices

As an AWS Machine Learning and MLOps Competency Partner, Cognizant demonstrates the highest degree of competence in all aspects of ML for customer success. Our practices carry forward the integration of AWS machine learning technologies into release management, as well as continuous integration and development practices (CICD), software development and data engineering activities and operations. This ensures our customers obtain streamlined and enforced architectural best practices for model operationalization, repeatable efficiency and success at scale.

Proven end-to-end capabilities

As an AWS Mainframe Migration Competency Partner, Cognizant delivers end-to-end migration of mainframe workloads to AWS, using proven mainframe modernization services, deep competencies in legacy technologies, in-house accelerators and partnerships. We start by building on core business requirements using incremental modernization methods for proven customer success to reduce risk and control change that affects all business stakeholders.

Expertise in all phases

As an AWS Migration Competency Partner, Cognizant has deep experience helping businesses move successfully to AWS, through all phases of complex migration projects, discovery, planning, migration and operations. We focus on developing your internal skills and helping build the foundations for complex migrations to AWS. We are also experts in reducing friction when migrating legacy applications.

Transform into a modern enterprise

As an AWS SAP Competency Partner, Cognizant has demonstrated highest level of specialization in SAP with deep AWS technical expertise and proven customer success in transformational SAP on AWS engagements. With our deep expertise, we can help you with seamless SAP deployments and rapid migrations on AWS, optimized operations with managed platform and contextualized industry specific SAP solutions on AWS.

Accelerate transformation with agile security

As an AWS Security Competency Partner, Cognizant offers modern tools and frameworks that provide unique security capabilities available on AWS. We deliver industry-specific security solutions that simplify complexities, proactively detect and protect your workloads and use cases and enable automation at scale.

Keeping your biggest security challenges top of mind throughout the process, we deploy frameworks that align context, risks and blind spots, governance and compliance requirements. By doing so, we ensure that controls are effective across your entire architecture and stay aligned with your ever-changing business objectives.

Innovative travel solutions

The AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency designation recognizes that Cognizant has demonstrated the highest level of industry and domain expertise with deep AWS technical knowledge implementing T&H industry solutions. Our depth of industry knowledge in collaboration with AWS has delivered digital transformation initiatives, omnichannel solutions, and improved the customer journey and experience for our clients’ brands.

Related resources

BROCHURE

Cognizant remote productivity solutions on AWS Cloud

Enable your end users to work better remotely with nextgeneration digital technologies.

Woman with abstract tech symbols design

BROCHURE

Cognizant remote collaborative solutions on AWS Cloud

Improve communication and collaboration with next-generation digital technologies.

Man with cloud abstract design black and white

BROCHURE

Industry solutions on AWS

Maximize business benefits with Industry Solutions hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Tech logos abstract design

BROCHURE

Integrated cloud management platform for AWS

Build your cloud management platform with AWS-native services to deliver operational efficiency, cost savings, agility and user experience.

Cloud abstract design

BROCHURE

SAP cloud deployment on AWS

Overcome migration complexity with SAP Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Cloud and SAP abstract design

BROCHURE

AWS cloud solutions

Modernize your workloads faster with Cognizant’s AWS offerings

Cloud tree mesh abstract design

BROCHURE

Cognizant cloud migration factory

Accelerate your cloud journey for digital leadership through a factory approach

Cloud connections abstract design

BROCHURE

AWS migrate—legacy modernization

Improve time to market and reduce risks with Cognizant AWS Migrate

Tech logos abstract design

Acquisitions

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

AWS

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

