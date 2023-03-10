Cognizant’s AWS Cloud Operate helps organizations manage and optimize their cloud infrastructure using our Integrated Cloud Management Platform (ICMP), frameworks and AWS best practices. The framework is designed around four tenets of governance—financial, technology, service and security, and regulatory—to mitigate risks, maximize innovation and achieve faster time to market.

We’re using AI/ML to automate cloud management services end to end, including monitoring and notification, provisioning and orchestration, configuration management, governance, security, application performance management and optimization services. This ensures cost savings, improved agility, a better user experience and enhanced security.