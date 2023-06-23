Skip to main content Skip to footer
With many options and approaches to cloud available, you need a way to reap the benefits while staying in control.

Nutanix delivers a single software OS that is compatible across all cloud solutions, eliminating the boundaries between private, public and distributed strategies. We are leading the human-computer interaction (HCI) revolution with a global footprint of over 10,000 customers.

Cognizant and Nutanix collaborate to bring you stellar service and the many benefits of a public-cloud-like experience to your on-premise solution. We believe the management of data center infrastructure and applications should be simple. As a client of Cognizant, you will be able to reduce complex tasks to a single click, eliminating the need for specialized IT teams and advanced machine learning technology.

OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

Run all of a remote office’s local applications, such as SQL Server, Exchange, custom applications and virtual desktops, as well as services like DHCP, DNS, file and print, WAN optimization and security-focused virtual appliances using VMware Horizon and Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp. Our unified platform offers:

  • Simplified management: Streamline IT management with a single, centralized management interface for all branch, retail and regional sites using the intuitive Nutanix Prism Central, eliminating the need for on-site specialists.
  • Efficient operations: Hyperconvergence helps reduce infrastructure footprint, power and cooling. We extend that efficiency to infrastructure deployment/maintenance and data management. Reduce space and power by up to 80% with a hyperconverged solution.
  • Turnkey virtual infrastructure: An affordable, hyperconverged solution that keeps remote applications, VMs and data protected while reducing space and power by up to 80%. Nutanix provides cluster configurations for all common ROBO environments: Micro (1 Node), Small/Medium (2 Node) and Large (3 Node). These configurations provide a consistent experience and are centrally managed via Nutanix Prism.

Healthcare organizations across the world are tasked with running hundreds of workloads, such as electronic health records (EHR), picture archiving and communications systems (PACS), VDI and big data. These require a scalable, flexible and secure infrastructure platform. We give your healthcare organization the freedom to build modern data centers with unlimited choice of best-of-breed technology, simplicity and flexibility.

Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS delivers a comprehensive, cloud-ready infrastructure stack in a unified platform that improves access and quality of patient care while lowering both initial and long-term costs. For example, you can virtualize your EHR environment using your choice of hypervisor while utilizing 80% less space compared to legacy infrastructures.

We know market pressures and emerging technological capabilities across banking, capital markets and insurance are making digital transformation a requisite. These pressures are forcing IT leaders to shift budget and resources toward driving growth while still managing their overly complex legacy infrastructures.

We are here to keep you get ahead. Nutanix Enterprise Cloud simplifies IT infrastructure while simultaneously providing the secure and cloud-like agility necessary for financial services digital transformation. Make it easier to support your thousands of remote workers, manage massive data growth, guard against ever-present cybersecurity risks and stay on top of changing regulatory requirements.

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

