AWS Data Analytics Solutions
Level up decision-making with accessible data

Partner with AWS and Cognizant on innovative solutions for data, analytics and AI. Our comprehensive suite of solutions spans the entire data lifecycle, from ingestion and storage to advanced analytics and AI-driven insights. Whether you’re looking to harness the power of big data, optimize business processes, or explore the possibilities of generative AI, our expert team is here to guide you. Explore our services and unlock the potential of your data-driven future.

Offerings

Gain business insights—and results

Tap into the power of data and AI to drive faster, more proactive decisioning. Our innovative offerings are ready to elevate your business.

Build your next-gen data ecosystem

Accelerate your modernization journey with a data ecosystem that fosters financial responsibility in the cloud, democratizes data, and ignites the data-driven revolution. We offer cloud-first innovation with next-gen data ecosystems, harnessing generative AI to unlock value and fiscally responsible cloud usage. The result for our clients: Businesses ready to thrive in the evolving data landscape. 

Cost-effective platform modernization

Our suite of intelligent tools and frameworks helps clients modernize their data and business intelligence platforms with consistency and agility. Equally important, they do it cost-effectively. Cognizant® Data and Intelligence Toolkit, powered by gen AI, is an all-encompassing solution, supporting modernization from strategy through business insight generation.

Learn more

Automate and orchestrate DataOps CI/CD pipelines

Speed your DataOps journey with a proof-of-value engagement that enables developmental agility and faster data delivery. Cognizant AWS DataHyperloop provides automated orchestration of continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines—through acquisition, integration, transformation and consumption—so data delivery and monitoring occur seamlessly and without interruption.

Generate insights at petabyte scale

Scale your telecom company’s enterprise data platform through a next-gen data lake. The data lake delivers continuous insights and facilitates end-to-end analytical use cases across the value chain. It’s a data platform that lets communications service providers ingest, catalogue, transform, query and generate insights at petabyte scale.

Gain a 360-degree view of your ecosystem

Our domain-agnostic framework builds a unified view from 360-degree ecosystems. It ingests, cleanses, governs, analyzes and visualizes data. It’s compatible with NoSQL and traditional RDBMS databases, providing flexibility for both medium-sized and large enterprises. In addition, the framework creates dynamic segmentation based on business-defined parameters.

Manage and govern access to data

Let Cognizant help unlock data across your organizational boundaries with built-in governance. Amazon DataZone is a data management service that makes it faster and easier to catalog, discover, share and govern data stored across AWS. And Cognizant is an inaugural partner of Amazon DataZone and one of the first global system integrators to build competency on the service.

Learn more

Speed gen AI time-to-value

Our leading-edge repeatable solutions or cognitive architectures that accelerate time to value include: 

  • Knowledge Navigator for comprehensive knowledge management
  • Customer Experience Navigator for seamless customer interactions through virtual assistants
  • Process Optimizer for streamlining workflows and achieving process efficiencies

Maximize business intelligence with gen AI

Leverage generative AI to ask questions to structured or semi-structured data in a data lake and get hyper-personalized insights for faster decision-making by the business users. 

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

