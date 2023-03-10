AWS Data Analytics Solutions
Offerings
Gain business insights—and results
Tap into the power of data and AI to drive faster, more proactive decisioning. Our innovative offerings are ready to elevate your business.
Build your next-gen data ecosystem
Accelerate your modernization journey with a data ecosystem that fosters financial responsibility in the cloud, democratizes data, and ignites the data-driven revolution. We offer cloud-first innovation with next-gen data ecosystems, harnessing generative AI to unlock value and fiscally responsible cloud usage. The result for our clients: Businesses ready to thrive in the evolving data landscape.
Cost-effective platform modernization
Our suite of intelligent tools and frameworks helps clients modernize their data and business intelligence platforms with consistency and agility. Equally important, they do it cost-effectively. Cognizant® Data and Intelligence Toolkit, powered by gen AI, is an all-encompassing solution, supporting modernization from strategy through business insight generation.
Automate and orchestrate DataOps CI/CD pipelines
Speed your DataOps journey with a proof-of-value engagement that enables developmental agility and faster data delivery. Cognizant AWS DataHyperloop provides automated orchestration of continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines—through acquisition, integration, transformation and consumption—so data delivery and monitoring occur seamlessly and without interruption.
Generate insights at petabyte scale
Scale your telecom company’s enterprise data platform through a next-gen data lake. The data lake delivers continuous insights and facilitates end-to-end analytical use cases across the value chain. It’s a data platform that lets communications service providers ingest, catalogue, transform, query and generate insights at petabyte scale.
Gain a 360-degree view of your ecosystem
Our domain-agnostic framework builds a unified view from 360-degree ecosystems. It ingests, cleanses, governs, analyzes and visualizes data. It’s compatible with NoSQL and traditional RDBMS databases, providing flexibility for both medium-sized and large enterprises. In addition, the framework creates dynamic segmentation based on business-defined parameters.
Manage and govern access to data
Let Cognizant help unlock data across your organizational boundaries with built-in governance. Amazon DataZone is a data management service that makes it faster and easier to catalog, discover, share and govern data stored across AWS. And Cognizant is an inaugural partner of Amazon DataZone and one of the first global system integrators to build competency on the service.
Speed gen AI time-to-value
Our leading-edge repeatable solutions or cognitive architectures that accelerate time to value include:
- Knowledge Navigator for comprehensive knowledge management
- Customer Experience Navigator for seamless customer interactions through virtual assistants
- Process Optimizer for streamlining workflows and achieving process efficiencies
Maximize business intelligence with gen AI
Leverage generative AI to ask questions to structured or semi-structured data in a data lake and get hyper-personalized insights for faster decision-making by the business users.
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
