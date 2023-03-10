Cognizant Flowsource: Transforming engineering through AI innovation

To flourish in today’s dynamic environment, businesses must accelerate their innovation cycles and deliver superior products and services to their customers, faster. However, achieving this level of continuous innovation requires a fundamental shift in the way software engineering is approached.

That’s why we created Flowsource™, an AI-powered, unified full-stack platform that ushers in the next generation of engineering. It enables faster innovation by incorporating generative AI into key stages of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), enabling developers to focus on rich features and exceptional user experiences.

By integrating and automating workflows with leading frameworks, templates and tools along the development lifecycle, Flowsource delivers quality code at speed, limits security and compliance risks, enhances transparency and improves the developer experience.