Skip to main content Skip to footer
AI Model Training
Contact

AI model training in action

AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

Training AI models to support vehicles in any road condition

AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

Training AI models to support vehicles in any road condition

Curate, annotate, cleanse and test extremely high volumes of data to enable autonomous vehicles to recognize objects, make real-time driving decisions and navigate an evolving landscape—safely and securely.

network nodes connecting vehicles in road

HEALTHCARE

Reducing physician burnout by auto-scribing patient visits with AI

HEALTHCARE

Reducing physician burnout by auto-scribing patient visits with AI

Training AI systems to understand physician personalities and scripting styles ensures highly accurate auto-scribed patient histories, treatment recommendations, medications, referrals and follow-ups.

doctor explaining details to patient

Boost the performance of generative AI using the right high-quality training data.

Training AI models involves furnishing them with a large amount of high-quality data and then adjusting model parameters, enabling accurate performance on new, unseen data.
Generative AI models, like OpenAI’s GPT, can produce contextually appropriate text, yet do not "understand" the material or its context in the same way humans do. They are essentially very sophisticated pattern matchers. Improving the model’s outputs requires human assistance, through data curation, labeling, and training of the algorithm's reward models and functions.
Organizations that support their AI models with experienced AI training teams can achieve faster and more valuable results for their customers.
Higher AI performance through human interaction

Cognizant helps clients fast-track the maturity of AI models. Our dataset curation, labeling and annotation services, together with human-guided training and critical validation, ensures AI models generate valuable, ethical and contextually accurate results. 

Our teams have been at the forefront of AI model training services long before generative AI took center stage, helping clients make self-driving cars smarter and safer, develop intelligent and interactive maps and personalize digital experiences. We’re ready to put our knowledge to work for you.

abstract lights

Insights

How gen AI will forever change data engineering

Data engineers are to generative AI what coders are to software. Their future will be shaped by harnessing the power of this transformative technology.

Know more
scanning people faces while crossing road
Mapping the future in a driverless world

High-definition mapping and training of autonomous vehicle algorithms are critical enablers for creating a driverless future.

Know more
automated vehicles on road

Take the first step

Let’s explore how we can help make your AI model more context-aware, and accelerate time to value for your business!