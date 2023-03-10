Skip to main content Skip to footer
AWS Gen AI Competency
Pioneering gen AI with AWS technology

Cognizant’s gen AI solutions provide a robust data foundation and purpose-built AI infrastructure that uses AWS technology, including Amazon Q, Bedrock and SageMaker. This combination enables:

• Innovation: Develop custom gen AI use cases using cutting-edge tools

• Expertise: Get insights from a vast team of specialists

• Strategic integration: Align your business goals and compliance standards

• Value maximization: Go beyond proprietary AI/ML patents with gen AI prompt engineering to meticulously shape prompts, guide AI responses and ensure tailored experiences and high-quality outputs

• Lifecycle management: Discover solutions for evolving data and complex model integration at scale

Your business can benefit from gen AI’s ability to propel AI adoption, optimize costs and enhance precision that fosters efficiency and innovation across sectors.

Offerings

Revolutionizing document handling with Cognizant’s IDP+

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP+) uses machine learning to automate data handling from diverse documents. AWS tools help you to ingest, extract and process data for business integration. This enhances document interpretation, reduces manual efforts, improves consistency and minimizes errors to ensure a secure, scalable solution.

The IDP+ platform captures documents from a variety of sources, including unstructured text, formatted templates and documents with varying structures provided by professionals in sectors such as legal, insurance, healthcare and financial services.

Accelerating enterprise AI with secure, scalable solutions

Streamline your enterprise AI strategy with NeuroAI, a platform designed for rapid deployment and prototyping of GenAI models. Achieve business outcomes with flexibility, security, scalability and complete governance. Enhance productivity with AI-augmented processes, discover insights with advanced models and scale using autonomous agents. NeuroAI is the fast track to implementing responsible enterprise-grade AI.

Unlock innovation: Explore Cognizant’s gen AI handbook today

The Cognizant Generative AI Handbook outlines the transformative potential of gen AI in business. It provides insights on innovation, expertise, strategic integration and lifecycle management with an emphasis on responsible AI deployment and prompt engineering for tailored AI interactions and high-quality outcomes.

Latest thinking

BLOG

Getting started with generative AI

This blog by Inawisdom, a Cognizant company, explores generative AI’s role in business innovation, highlighting our partnership with AWS. It discusses ethical considerations, introduces the RAMP platform and emphasizes starting thoughtfully with AI to validate impact. 

VIDEO

Cognizant cognitive architecture for generative AI: The path to MVP

Explore generative AI’s impact on business with Cognizant’s AI leaders, Naveen Sharma and Phil Basford, alongside Nick Morgan of Williams Lea. Learn about rapid deployment and real-world benefits in this expert discussion.

WHITEPAPERS

Realizing the real business impact of generative AI

This white paper explores the transformative potential of generative AI in business, addressing its applications, challenges and impact on various industries.

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

AWS

