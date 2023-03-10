AWS Gen AI Competency

Pioneering gen AI with AWS technology

Cognizant’s gen AI solutions provide a robust data foundation and purpose-built AI infrastructure that uses AWS technology, including Amazon Q, Bedrock and SageMaker. This combination enables:

• Innovation: Develop custom gen AI use cases using cutting-edge tools

• Expertise: Get insights from a vast team of specialists

• Strategic integration: Align your business goals and compliance standards

• Value maximization: Go beyond proprietary AI/ML patents with gen AI prompt engineering to meticulously shape prompts, guide AI responses and ensure tailored experiences and high-quality outputs

• Lifecycle management: Discover solutions for evolving data and complex model integration at scale

Your business can benefit from gen AI’s ability to propel AI adoption, optimize costs and enhance precision that fosters efficiency and innovation across sectors.