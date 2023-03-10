Mobility+
Trusted by companies worldwide, Cognizant Mobility+ has a track record of delivering intelligent connected mobility platforms, solutions and services.
Driving value, staying competitive
With vehicle connectivity now mere table stakes in the industry, automakers must provide a streamlined user experience with adequate pricing and business models for connected vehicle services.
Cognizant vehicle connectivity services offer key benefits to automakers and suppliers.
- Connected vehicle software factory: At-scale design, development and validation of in-vehicle and vehicle-to-cloud software
- Electric vehicle development: Engineering and validation of electric drivetrains, energy management, charging and connectivity solutions
- Autonomous vehicle development: Engineering and validation of AV drivetrains, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and connectivity solutions
Smart fleet / smart freight
Optimizing logistics processing requires real-time tracking of each vehicle’s location and environment to ensure on-time delivery and the total cost of ownership for these assets. Cognizant’s Connected Fleet solution employs connected GPS, asset tracking devices and sensors to help fleet managers and OEMs achieve real-time movement tracking of every vehicle and driver through three capabilities:
- Fleet Monitoring: Get real-time driver and fleet information to improve utilization, safety and security
- Predictive Logistics: Integrate multiple telemetry data flowing into the LSP‘s system (truck telematics, containers, camera video) with back-office systems for customer/carrier insights
- Cold Chain Monitoring: Get real-time temperature, pressure and other environmental information to ensure product quality and compliance
Improve traffic management and safety
With Cognizant’s Intelligent Transportation solution, you can improve traffic management to ease congestion and increase safety with three capabilities:
- Connected corridors: Enable safe and efficient movement of people and goods
- Road and traffic management: Access to information in real time from roadside units to make roads safer and traffic flows more efficient
- Mobility-as-a-service: Enable affordable pay-per-use mobility solutions
Industries
Intelligent connectivity improves mobility in the following industries:
Automotive
Automakers and suppliers create exceptional vehicles and experiences leveraging human-centered design, ubiquitous connectivity, data driven intelligence and at-scale digital engineering.
Transportation & Logistics
Fleet operators and transportation & logistics providers leap ahead by gaining better visibility of their supply chains, achieving real-time data access and speeding orders to customers. We make this possible by harnessing our transportation and logistics knowledge and applying the latest technologies like IoT, machine learning, predictive analytics and blockchain.
Technology
We enable technology companies to expand their offerings such as vehicle connectivity platforms, ride sharing, mobility-as-a-service, EV charging and intelligent corridors.
