Cognizant’s data management offering empowers your organization by revolutionizing your data environment, turning even the most complex, disorganized and fragmented data into a unified, accurate, privacy-compliant and well-governed ecosystem. Simplify the transformative journey of your data, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and gain a powerful source of actionable insights for agile decision-making, while mitigating risks and enhancing operational efficiency. 

Capabilities

Bring all business data together

Establish a single source of truth for enterprise-wide data (customer, asset, supplier and reference data), so that everyone in your company can make crucial business decisions based on mutually accessible data.

Manage product data with ease

Establish a single pane of sellable product information to orchestrate and syndicate inside and outside the enterprise.

Understand your customers

Understand your target persona and their pain points, so you can create hyper-personalized experiences for your customers.

Clean data, better insights

Ensure data accuracy, completeness, consistency and relevancy to avoid costly business mistakes.

Address privacy and compliance requirements

Prevent data breaches and avoid regulatory fines by establishing a framework for managing and protecting data assets—and ensuring their integrity, security and compliance.

Ensure data privacy

Future-proof your data investments by addressing vulnerabilities caused by data breaches, compliance, ethical risks and reputational damage, including issues that could arise using generative AI.

Gaining complete data control

Make informed decisions based on trustworthy data—monitor, measure and understand the quality, performance and behavior of data within your organization’s data infrastructure as it moves through different pipelines and systems. 

Business outcomes and strong ROI

Where we are making impact

50%

More sales prospects generated in the first year

$3M

Saved annually in operational expenses

60%

Faster time to market via digital channels

Our partners

We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Here are some of the partners we work with:

