Leverage digital for transformative outcomes
Accelerating the shift to digital with Cognizant's offerings makes the path clear and the process systematic. Our integrated digital solutions are custom-fit and empower clients to deliver game-changing impact.
Map your path to success
Insight to Transformation creates a digital strategy that defines your trajectory for transformation and accelerates value creation. We have re-envisioned the strategy process from a digitally native perspective to gain velocity and deliver a game-changing strategy:
- Reinvention insights. We draw on a bank of insights about customers, business and operating models, and organizations to shorten the time to vision and strategy.
- Agile approach. We develop the strategy in successive sprints using a “pod-based” team structure to ensure flexibility and drive higher velocity.
- Execution expertise. No strategy has business impact if it's not designed for execution. We believe in addressing execution in the strategy.
Create, nurture and grow
an innovation culture
Our Managed Innovation capability uses an insight-driven, agile working process to prioritize and rapidly develop client solutions, delivering new forms of value. To ensure continuity, our program establishes, nurtures and grows an innovation capability within the organization, enabling companies to quickly move from problem identification to solutions. Key benefits include:
- Instilling the innovation capability into the organization: Our proven process rapidly develops functional solutions as well as transfers skills, methods and tools to establish a lasting agile working model.
- Prioritizing initiatives that deliver value: Leveraging human insight, organizational structure and our knowledge of next-generation digital technology, we help clients prioritize those initiatives with the greatest ROI.
- Increasing speed to market: To ensure rapid delivery of the most promising products and services, we train multidisciplinary teams to test insights and leverage the cloud across the product development cycle.
Power up your workforce
Organizations today are shaped by a confluence of changing forces, including the need for a more agile workforce, an influx of digital platforms and shifting employee-machine workflows. To thrive in this environment, companies must account for drivers of change by reskilling talent, integrating new tools and creating the most optimal workplace.
Cognizant’s Workforce Transformation solution takes a digital approach to enabling people to do more with technology. The program addresses current and future employees’ needs at all levels, from cultural and governance diagnostics to enhanced learning, development execution and workforce transformation. It enables organizations to grow, thrive and compete in today’s digital business landscape.
Manage digital change
To keep up with the digital revolution, many companies are investing in technology to drive transformation. However, progress can be slow.
Cognizant’s Change Adoption offerings provide a comprehensive digital strategy for implementing large-scale transformation at scale. Using digital tools to expedite adoption and agility, our structured approach helps clients accelerate their digital adoption rate at the same pace they see business change happening all around them.
Reimagine transformation
Leveraging deep experience in the management of complex business and IT transformations, our skilled practitioners establish the strategy, structure, roadmap, controls and governance needed to move forward with confidence. We also equip leadership with the latest visual tools to adjust quickly to future shifts and changes in demand.
Access insights from our Latest Thinking on digital strategy and identify the best way for your company to gain a digital advantage.
advantage.
Industry spotlight
LIFE SCIENCES
Transforming life sciences through digital
To unlock digital’s business value in the life sciences
ecosystem—researchers, scientists, regulators, payers,
healthcare providers and patients—you must more effectively
mine and apply meaning to the new data flows to optimize
processes long overdue for a digital refresh.
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
