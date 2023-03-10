Accelerate time to value for industrial edge AI

AI and edge computing are rapidly becoming the most important trends in technology. But building edge AI solutions today is complex given the constraints of the edge environment such as compute power, memory and bandwidth, plus the inherent limitations of the current cloud-based gen AI tools.

The Neuro Edge platform simplifies and accelerates the development and deployment of applications and services at the edge. The platform orchestrates end-to-end solutions that enable real-time data processing, enhanced data privacy, reduced bandwidth costs, and increased operational resilience so that enterprises can harness the power of edge technology and drive their business forward.