Artificial Intelligence
Maximize the power and promise of AI

Enterprises that entrust routine tasks to AI and leverage machine learning for informed decision making are poised to thrive in the modern business landscape.
At Cognizant, we bring expertise and innovation via our AI solutions to deliver smarter, trustworthy and secure decision making and intelligent automation to evolve your operations and customer experience.

AI case studies

We partner with our clients to drive AI solutions that solve their most pressing problems. No matter where you are on your data and AI journey, we'll meet you there.

AI ensures data privacy
for one of the industry’s largest pharmaceutical companies.


AI saves global bank $20M in fraud losses
using a machine learning check verification solution.


THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Recently published insights

AUTOMOTIVE

Transforming finance: Gen AI's path to modernization

Find out how an unbiased appraisal of existing core systems can help you maximize AI’s long-term benefits.



LIFE SCIENCES

4 ways gen AI will improve clinical development

Learn how using AI to transform clinical development can lead to exponential revenue opportunities and renewed hope for patients.



RETAIL

Wearable AI—a rising trend in fashion and productivity

Uncover how wearable AI offers the potential for improved productivity, safety and convenience—despite challenges standing in the way.



Explore more services

Learn more about other services that can enhance data and AI in your business:

Quality engineering and assurance

Cognizant quality engineering and assurance—our robust end-to-end, ecosystem approach to achieving and maintaining quality of process, application and systems—helps businesses across industry verticals succeed in digital at speed. Simplify and modernize, improve CX, and accelerate business and technology change with QEA.


Sustainability

Cognizant advisory services and solutions help organizations become planet stewards, reduce their environmental footprint and turn sustainability commitments into achievable milestones.


Security

Cognizant’s end-to-end security solutions combine deep domain and industry expertise with a future-focused approach that eliminates security blind spots and gives businesses the confidence to be bold, move faster and succeed.


Consulting

Our consultants elevate insight and experiences to help clients strategize, unify business and technology architectures, generate growth and enable competitive advantage.



Leadership

Mykola Hayvanovych

Global AI Lead

Mykola Hayvanovych

AI solutions FAQ

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the area of computer science that focuses on simulating human intelligence. AI’s true meaning comes from combining rational, emotional and cognitive levels of intelligence across a larger process.

AI is ushering in a new age of productivity growth, human and robotic collaboration and, most importantly, the intuitiveness sought by consumers. Artificial intelligence pinpoints areas of opportunity and delivers personal insights that drive innovation. Whether a company is experiencing overall business growth, or seasonal or temporary growth, AI’s predictive and scalable platform allows businesses to respond quickly and smoothly to the needs of their customers and to changes in the market. AI is optimizing and modernizing companies and helping them rethink how they do business.

AI is becoming increasingly important in business. It is embedded in many applications by default to leverage features, such as recommendations, next best actions and natural language generation (NLG) based analytics. Employing AI effectively requires a clear focus on applying intelligent technologies to solve tough operational challenges and deliver a lift to the business.

Today’s businesses are using AI in many ways. For example:

  • A utility deployed voice-activated, AI-driven chatbot to help executives, account managers and field-service technicians conduct research into services and solutions using voice commands or typed queries—which helped the company streamline customer interactions and enhance user experience
  • An insurer used machine learning and geospatial analysis to better understand the complex flood insurance market and identified a $3.3-billion new business opportunity

To create a rigorous AI strategy, a company must look beyond technological capabilities. Each business challenge will require different tools, techniques and approaches. Leveraging AI requires extensive experimentation and the ability to apply learnings to the next stage of deployment. Companies need to factor that reality into their plans. A strategy should begin by emphasizing business value/impact and ethical/responsible behavior, rather than the technology’s capabilities and algorithms.