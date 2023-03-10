AI is ushering in a new age of productivity growth, human and robotic collaboration and, most importantly, the intuitiveness sought by consumers. Artificial intelligence pinpoints areas of opportunity and delivers personal insights that drive innovation. Whether a company is experiencing overall business growth, or seasonal or temporary growth, AI’s predictive and scalable platform allows businesses to respond quickly and smoothly to the needs of their customers and to changes in the market. AI is optimizing and modernizing companies and helping them rethink how they do business.