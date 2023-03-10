Elevate CX, drive sustainability “Smart” is the new mandate for building owners, operations managers and real estate professionals to boost efficiency, safety and convenience across intelligent spaces. Cognizant can help you monitor and transform data and help you build digital solutions around your indoor and outdoor spaces, public and private infrastructure and real estate portfolios. That, in turn, gives you insights to create smart spaces that deliver numerous benefits, from operational efficiency to reduced costs, optimized resources to location intelligence, superior end-user experiences to sustainability that helps reduce damage to the planet.