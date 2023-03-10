Infrastructure Services

Harnessing all that ServiceNow offers requires a fresh, strategic, knowledgeable approach to business modernization. Cognizant’s consultative approach helps you to create digital workflows based on the power and flexibility of the Now platform®—and to run them at scale across your entire organization.

Our partnership and collaboration with ServiceNow ensures that we continue to drive successful business outcomes. Utilizing the power of the Now platform, we create digital workflows that transform processes and deliver the experiences that employees need and customers expect.