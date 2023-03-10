Simplify AI complexity. Achieve scale.

Companies across industries are turning to AI to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, create new products and services and gain unprecedented insights into their business operations.

Yet quickly building and deploying AI-infused solutions—including applications, machine learning operations (MLOps), data pipelines, knowledge bases and agentic AI systems—requires navigating complexity at every layer of the AI stack. Talent shortages, fragmented tooling and operational challenges in deploying AI at scale are preventing many proofs of concept efforts from reaching production.

Cognizant Neuro AI Engineering simplifies AI implementation, infrastructure management and operations, enabling enterprises to develop high quality, more resilient AI solutions, faster.

Its full-stack design incorporates best practices from the start, while automated MLOps eliminate risks and inefficiencies through proactive checks for guardrails, AI security, compliance and quality assurance.