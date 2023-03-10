Skip to main content Skip to footer
AWS Smart Manufacturing at Scale
Contact

Begin your journey to an autonomous future

As manufacturers continue to invest in transformative technology, the decisions you make today will affect your ability to continue to adapt and thrive.

Together, Cognizant and AWS provide targeted solutions to industrial and process manufacturers. We accelerate companies’ value realization from Industry 4.0 technologies by transforming their operations to deliver production efficiency, speed to market, higher customer satisfaction and new business model creation.

You can rely on our proven track record with frameworks, reference architectures and roadmaps—as well as services that offer support across multiple locations, manufacturing systems and product lines.

Offerings

Intelligence delivered

Smart manufacturing integrates and harmonizes supply chain and manufacturing data and processes with analytics, striving to delight customers and enable higher margin products and services, while streamlining manufacturing and cutting inventory, rework and maintenance costs.

Lay the foundation

We apply the right IT and OT technology solutions at scale embedded with automation, generative AI, data and analytics to deliver production resilience, process efficiencies, cost and waste control and failure predictions, while reducing downtime and extending the value of your systems.

Cognizant and AWS will help you move applications and associated data to the cloud and set up the industrial infrastructure including OT network design, device connectivity enablement and smart gateways. We create an industrial network of the future ensuring OT cybersecurity. Cognizant and AWS assess, design and upgrade networks for continuous monitoring.

Real-time visibility

Cognizant and AWS will build an integrated manufacturing data platform, a common denominator on the cloud to bring together IT and OT systems while leveraging sensors, IoT, edge computing, data analytics and gen AI. We build and launch persona-specific services to define use cases and leverage data and analytics to build multiple applications that add value to different personas of a factory. 

We deliver higher production efficiency and faster times by leveraging Cognizant’s OnePlant™ advisory framework and APEx’s Industry 4.0 application suite.

Get future-ready

Autonomous plants make safe and secured decisions in real time through automating the operations using advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, internet of things and robotics. We enable organizations to benefit from extended supply chain integration, remote operational capabilities and predictive/autonomous decision-making.

Cognizant and AWS create remote operations through a smart command center combined with the power of digital technologies to enable complete automation of plant operations.

The journey to smart manufacturing and beyond: A step-by-step guide

Find your organization on the maturity curve and learn the right strategy to adapt and thrive.

Read our ebook
The journey to smart manufacturing and beyond

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

