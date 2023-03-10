AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency
Offerings
Omnichannel food ordering experience
Cognizant OrderServ® is an omnichannel ordering solution built on AWS and designed for the food services industry. Customers can order from anywhere, any time and from any device—whether they’re heading home, sitting in stadiums or boarding an aircraft.
An end-to-end food ordering solution, Cognizant OrderServ integrates seamlessly with restaurant point-of-sale systems, kitchen display systems, master data management, payments services, loyalty, social media and other enterprise applications. It combines orders with every aspect of the business, from kitchen management to the enterprise systems that track sales and transactions.
Generate insights and automate workflows
Cognizant Hawkeye is a low-code platform built on AWS that provides an environment for developing business applications and automated workflows with minimal code. It can integrate, transform, visualize and analyze data from a variety of sources. Hawkeye can also generate insights, resolve anomalies and proactively identify issues and bottlenecks.
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.