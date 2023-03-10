Skip to main content Skip to footer
AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency
Contact

Transformative travel and hospitality solutions

Together, Cognizant and AWS provide targeted solutions to hotels, airlines, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses, helping them to quickly adapt to behavioral changes among markets and consumers.
We apply tools and accelerators that expedite implementations, drive business benefits and achieve a lower total cost of ownership for our clients.
We’re also helping global travel and hospitality companies accelerate their growth and innovation plans for the future.

Offerings

Omnichannel food ordering experience

Cognizant OrderServ® is an omnichannel ordering solution built on AWS and designed for the food services industry. Customers can order from anywhere, any time and from any device—whether they’re heading home, sitting in stadiums or boarding an aircraft.

An end-to-end food ordering solution, Cognizant OrderServ integrates seamlessly with restaurant point-of-sale systems, kitchen display systems, master data management, payments services, loyalty, social media and other enterprise applications. It combines orders with every aspect of the business, from kitchen management to the enterprise systems that track sales and transactions.

Learn more

Generate insights and automate workflows

Cognizant Hawkeye is a low-code platform built on AWS that provides an environment for developing business applications and automated workflows with minimal code. It can integrate, transform, visualize and analyze data from a variety of sources. Hawkeye can also generate insights, resolve anomalies and proactively identify issues and bottlenecks.

Learn more
Cognizant achieves AWS T&H competency

As an AWS travel and hospitality competency partner, Cognizant demonstrates a proven track record of technical proficiency and customer success.

AWS partner travel and hospitality services badge

Featured work

Jetstar’s move to a fully enabled AWS data insights platform
woman looking at a mobile phone
Enabling real-time visualization and forecasting for TfNSW
Sydney metro station
Sales modernization for a large multinational restaurant chain
the girl makes an order in a fast food restaurant at the self-service terminal in the mall.
Mobile app for a leading worldwide coffee chain
barista and cafe owner discuss work schedule and menu on tablet computer
Ordering automation and call center centralization increase revenue
woman receiving pizza delivery from courier in face mask at front door

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

