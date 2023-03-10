Skip to main content Skip to footer
Consulting
Contact

Gain a strategic perspective on complex business problems.

Cognizant strategic consulting connects business outcomes with technology, powering the digital transformation that is driving today’s data economy.
We identify key business imperatives that will help you achieve desired outcomes and then map the initiatives required from data platforms to achieve them.
Our consulting team brings a strategic perspective to complex challenges. We build data strategies and roadmaps that eliminate gaps and drawbacks and when possible, deliver a leading edge.
Our business models and approaches help you support a data-driven culture that includes employees, suppliers, management and customers. By combining personnel and analytical approaches, your business can create a new fact-based, decision-making ethos centered around data.

Featured work

LIFE SCIENCES

AI accelerates pharma market share analytics
Learn more
A gentleman in a formal attire laughing at one of his colleague's joke while explaining something

HEALTHCARE

AI insights improve healthcare operations and decision-making
Learn more
Two medical professional looking at a laptop screen and trying to dig deep into the problem

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.