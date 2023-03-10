Skip to main content Skip to footer
In March 2023, Mobica was acquired by Cognizant, a global leader in digital transformation, making Mobica core to Cognizant’s IoT practice. As of January 31, 2025, Mobica is fully aligned and integrated within Cognizant’s IoT business unit, creating a powerhouse of innovation and expertise. This integration combines Mobica’s specialized skills with Cognizant’s global IoT capabilities, including smart products, connected mobility, intelligent operations and industrial orchestration systems—strengthening our ability to deliver cutting-edge IoT, software engineering and digital solutions at scale.
 
Cognizant’s extensive global capabilities across diverse industries has significantly transformed Mobica. This integration has elevated Mobica from providing world-class engineers to delivering comprehensive, world-class engineering solutions, setting a new standard in innovation and excellence.
Together, we empower your success

With our combined expertise, we empower businesses worldwide to innovate faster, scale effectively and overcome the most complex engineering challenges. Whether you’re optimizing connectivity, enhancing operations or launching transformative digital services, our team is equipped to accelerate your success from concept to deployment.

Our industry-leading capabilities, deep sector experience, and global reach ensure you receive comprehensive, end-to-end IoT and software solutions tailored to your needs. From embedded IoT strategy and engineering to digital manufacturing and cloud-based data insights, we drive value by bridging technology and outcomes.

Delivering impact together

Stronger together

By combining Cognizant’s global capabilities with Mobica’s niche expertise, we deliver innovative IoT solutions that drive digital transformation at scale and boost operational performance.

Global innovation, local support

Our expanded offerings combine Cognizant’s global scale with Mobica’s personalized service, enabling faster growth, innovation and dedicated local support.

Future-ready, scalable solutions

From chip to cloud, our enhanced portfolio ensures seamless connectivity, robust security and accelerated innovation—solutions designed to scale and evolve with your business.

CAREERS

Join us in shaping the future of technology

As we join Cognizant, Mobica continues to offer exciting career opportunities for engineers, programmers and testers in Poland and beyond. While you’ll enjoy the career growth and benefits working for a global tech leader, you’ll work locally with the team that understands your expertise and values your innovation.

Here’s what a career with Cognizant can bring to you:

Innovative and impactful projects

Work on groundbreaking IoT and engineering solutions with top global organizations, boosting your career and making a difference.

Global opportunities

Enjoy Cognizant’s global reach—while working with an inclusive and welcoming international team.

Learning and growth

Evolve your skills and boost productivity—with continuous development and wellness programs.

Discover exciting job opportunities

Make your next career move with Cognizant and shape the future of IoT and digital engineering. Join our dynamic and innovative team that values collaboration, creativity and impact.

Become part of a vibrant community of over 300,000 associates worldwide. At Cognizant, we empower you to build a fulfilling career and balanced life. Our global Be Well program supports your physical, mental and financial wellbeing, ensuring you thrive at work and beyond. Embrace diversity, continuous learning and a sense of belonging as we grow together.

Explore our open roles and start your journey with us today.

