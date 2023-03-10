Skip to main content Skip to footer
Advanced AI Lab
Uncovering opportunities and making better decisions with AI 

This era of technological innovation is moving at speeds previously unknown in history, and we are deeply committed to pioneering rapid advancements through scientific AI research that directly solves real-world problems. 

Since 2013, our team has focused on research, innovation and the development of advanced AI technologies that further the application of AI to surface opportunities and make better decisions—serving our clients and the society at large.

Coming together as the Cognizant Advanced AI Lab, our team remains committed to bridging science and the pragmatic application of AI, to foster a better, more productive and innovative future for businesses and society alike. 

Activity areas

The Lab’s exploratory focus is primarily on the area of Decision AI, which is about finding new and better ways to simulate and optimize very complex decision scenarios, and recommend options that meet multiple, often conflicting, goals. 

The Lab also conducts fundamental research on state-of-the-art technologies such as generative AI, evolutionary optimization and multi-agent systems. 

Research projects with business impact

We act as a hub for researching, designing, enabling and showcasing practical AI applications. We’re spearheading a revolution in AI-augmented business decision-making built on a solid foundation of research and Cognizant's own intellectual property.

 

AI-for-good

Since 2013, our team of researchers has been publishing prolifically and received the Best Pathway to Impact Award at NeurIPS 2013. The awarded paper, “Discovering Effective Policies for Land-Use Planning” supports Project Resilience, which we initiated to bring together global partners to further the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Showcasing AI’s practical applications

We are bringing together technologists, scientists and clients to showcase practical AI applications and further democratize this powerful technology for use in the enterprise. 

Explore our work

Generative problem solving with evolutionary AI

The novel ingredient in our technology is evolutionary AI, which allows businesses to discover solutions that humans may miss by using surrogate modeling and exploration.

R&D at Cognizant’s Advanced AI Lab

Explore our extensive body of work, including over 70 awarded or pending patents and expert interviews that shape the future of artificial intelligence.

Optimizing decision-making with Cognizant Neuro® AI

Our Cognizant Neuro® AI platform is deployed with our R&D to facilitate end-to-end decision making—from discovering opportunities to making recommendations and predicting outcomes. 

The paradigm shift in generative AI

Explore the paradigm shift around gen AI that enables enterprises to incorporate human-like expertise and cutting-edge solutions into their operations.

The evolution of generative AI

Learn how AI agents have evolved from knowledge retrievers to dynamic workers, enhancing trust, streamlining workflows and fortifying AI models.

More AI at Cognizant

AI services

Empower better, faster decision-making

AI training BPS

Fast-track AI models from concept to value

Neuro™ AI

AI and automation for a new level of productivity

Leadership

Babak Hodjat

CTO of AI

Risto Miikkulainen

VP of AI Research

