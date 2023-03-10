AWS Solutions for Education
Offerings
Drive digital-first learning with AWS
Tap into our AWS partnership to create curated learning experiences that deliver quality education and ensure learners feel valued. Find out why analytics, AI and machine learning are the keys to hyper-personalization, and discover how scaling digital strategy, delivery and management can transform your educational ecosystem.
Drive modern learning experiences on AWS
Our education-specific services for publishers span marketing, sales enablement, opportunity-to-order and order-to-cash workflows. We support AWS implementations from CRM and ERP to middleware, data warehouses and marketing automation applications. For colleges and universities, we provide digital services to modernize the student experience across the learner value chain.
Build modern, integrated ecosystems on AWS
Our systems integration (SI) services are ready to support publishers, universities and EdTech players as they move to AWS-based ecosystems.
Get future-ready
Our transformational engagements help clients identify and solve their most critical business challenges using technology as an enabler. With our ecosystem of partners, we provide custom platform development to fulfill the needs of educational service providers in title lifecycle management, learner internship lifecycle and many other focus areas.
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.