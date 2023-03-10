Skip to main content Skip to footer
AWS Solutions for Education
Contact

Having a digital strategy is just the beginning

Level up your learning platform with proven education services that can make the difference—from consulting and digital experience strategy to technology enablement, implementation and systems integration.
Whether you’re a publisher or a higher-ed institution evolving to stay competitive, or an EdTech company ready to go to market with an ecosystem of offerings, partner with the Cognizant experts who can help expand your horizons.

Offerings

Drive digital-first learning with AWS

Tap into our AWS partnership to create curated learning experiences that deliver quality education and ensure learners feel valued. Find out why analytics, AI and machine learning are the keys to hyper-personalization, and discover how scaling digital strategy, delivery and management can transform your educational ecosystem.

Drive modern learning experiences on AWS

Our education-specific services for publishers span marketing, sales enablement, opportunity-to-order and order-to-cash workflows. We support AWS implementations from CRM and ERP to middleware, data warehouses and marketing automation applications. For colleges and universities, we provide digital services to modernize the student experience across the learner value chain.

Build modern, integrated ecosystems on AWS

Our systems integration (SI) services are ready to support publishers, universities and EdTech players as they move to AWS-based ecosystems. 

Get future-ready

Our transformational engagements help clients identify and solve their most critical business challenges using technology as an enabler. With our ecosystem of partners, we provide custom platform development to fulfill the needs of educational service providers in title lifecycle management, learner internship lifecycle and many other focus areas.

VIDEO

Oxford University Press accelerates digital transformation

Learn how the world’s largest university press drives maximum value from its technology investments.

Watch video
Three students walking through the campus

BLOG

Building the smart campus, step by step

Discover how universities can make the connected campus a reality by assessing their capabilities.

Read blog
A person attending a course through a laptop

BLOG

How higher education can ace the net zero exam

Discover how higher education institutions can become global sustainability leaders by reducing their own carbon footprint and boosting students’ knowledge, attitudes and behaviors toward sustainability.

Read blog
A pair of hands holding a green ball

BLOG

Don’t fear the screen when it comes to learning

From an early age, more and more students are reading digitally—and that’s okay. 

Read blog
Two girls looking at a laptop

Featured work

EDUCATION

Savvas Learning empowers global education with scalable AWS platform
Learn more
students in a classroom

EDUCATION

Oxford University Press speeds digital push
Learn more
Aerial view of Oxford university campus

EDUCATION

Education publisher seamlessly migrates its content to AWS
Learn more
Two girls and a boy having a discussion

EDUCATION

AWS-powered learning platform fuels global expansion
Learn more
Two girls walking through the campus

EDUCATION

Legacy transformation: Education publishing giant soars with AWS & Cognizant
Learn more
Two girls and a boy having a discussion

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.