Cognizant’s AWS Cloud Operate helps organizations manage and optimize their cloud infrastructure by leveraging our integrated Cloud Management Platform (iCMP), frameworks and AWS best practices. It is designed around four tenets of governance—financial, technology, service, and security and regulatory—to mitigate risks, maximize innovation and achieve faster time to market.
The offering uses AI/ML to automate cloud management services end to end, including monitoring and notification, provisioning and orchestration, configuration management, governance, security, application performance management and optimization services. This ensures cost savings, improved agility, a better user experience and enhanced security.
As an AWS Managed Services Partner (MSP), Cognizant has tailored this offering to suit your business's unique needs through dedicated and shared delivery models. The standard support coverage types include Platinum (24x7), Gold (16x5) and Silver (8x5). You can also choose customized services through a dedicated model.

 Features

Optimize spend
Reduce cloud spend and cost of ownership with Cognizant’s continuous optimization approach and AWS tools.

Speed time to market
Accelerate time to market by automating release and change management using AWS Infrastructure as Code and CI/CD integration.

Improve operational efficiency
Reduce manual effort by automating Day 1 and Day 2 operations with Cognizant Automation Center, AWS Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools and Cognizant’s proprietary automation scripts.

Cut operational expenses
Reduce operational costs through automation and platform-centric approach using AWS Well-Architected Framework

Enhance customer experience
Improve availability, meet fluctuating demand and manage peaks by leveraging auto scaling, microservices and server-less architecture.

Improve security and resiliency
Strengthen your security posture and improve business resiliency with continuous monitoring, compliance, reporting and availability management.

Integrated cloud management platform for AWS

Build your cloud management platform with AWS-native services to deliver operational efficiency, cost savings, agility and user experience.

Cognizant is proud to be an MSP partner in the AWS partner network

Cognizant is an authorized AWS Public Sector Partner, AWS Marketplace Seller as well as a premium partner for the AWS Solution Provider Program and Managed Services. This credential is further reinforced by the relevant programs of 'AWS Well-Architected', 'AWS CloudFormation' and 'AWS Lambda' including eight different certifications, as well as competencies in Financial Services, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Migration.

Empowering boutique investment qualities through global asset management

A fully integrated, centralized operating platform helps a globally diversified asset management company serve its newly acquired customer base of two million customer worldwide.

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

