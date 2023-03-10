Skip to main content Skip to footer
Core Modernization
Transform for digital

How do you cost-effectively prepare your IT environment to predict and meet business needs of today and tomorrow?
How does your business meet the ever-expanding expectations of today’s customers? Turn to Cognizant. We’ll help you reimagine and modernize your core applications and IT infrastructure to meet your business’s increasing demands—all while ensuring the highest levels of security.
We leverage our deep understanding of modern technologies, applications, infrastructure, security, operations, industry domains and human-centric design to mitigate transformation risks as you build for the future. In addition, we envision and deploy simple and elegant solutions, transforming and streamlining applications and infrastructure at speed and scale—all to help you deliver on the promise of digital for your business and drive growth.
Mainframe legacy application documentation automation to power through COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, organizations have little choice but to overhaul legacy applications. Cognizant mainframe legacy application documentation automation, powered by our ZDLC™ Knowledge Automation, provides a fast, secure and automated capability to extract knowledge from existing applications.

A brochure with Cognizant's offering.
Cognizant named leader in application automation services

In the Everest Group’s 2019 PEAK Matrix™ report, Cognizant was named a leader among 19 application automation service providers for our market impact, vision and capability.

Logo of Everest Group's application automation services summit held in 2019

Offerings

Reimagine your core

As your business demands richer, better experiences, you need a higher level of resiliency and agility to compete effectively. It means reimagining and modernizing your core IT infrastructure and applications to ensure you can meet customer demands while managing the risks of wholesale transformation.

Migrate your IT environment to better support legacy and new applications, including new functionality to meet business needs, retain value from existing investments and minimize costs—both today and tomorrow.

Cloud Enablement

Deploy cloud within your digital transformation journeys to meet business objectives and drive growth.

Infrastructure Services

Keep your business “always on,” delivering personalized experiences via agile digital infrastructure and services.

Application Management

Deliver business outcomes that enable digital transformation while optimizing costs and improving predictability.

Services Modernization

Migrate legacy to new applications or platforms, including the new functionality to provide the latest functions to the business.

We leverage automation to modernize workspace technologies. Our cloud-first approach helps you rethink how to optimize enterprise IT, including infrastructure fundamentals: compute storage, network and data center strategies.

Application Services and Modernization

Discover new ways to deliver the digital user experience that today’s customers want.

Enterprise Application Services

Streamline your back office and improve operational agility and employee connections.

Quality Engineering & Assurance

Employ an end-to-end approach where high quality and high speed intersect.

Devops

Deliver the swift, holistic and radical changes to transform your business into a digital enterprise.

Cognizant Softvision offers today’s most comprehensive software engineering expertise for building new products and experiences, transforming legacy application for cloud and modernizing core infrastructure and platforms.

Software Product Engineering

Design, engineer and deliver products and experiences that drive digital-first business models.

Outdated security solutions. Sophisticated cyber-threats. Increasing compliance. For these and other security challenges, team up with a proactive partner who can anticipate and neutralize threats before they materialize.

Security

Eliminate security blind spots and accelerate innovation, transformation and growth.

Latest thinking

WHITEPAPERS

How an integrated cloud management platform cuts costs while increasing agility

Through a “single pane of glass” for multi-cloud management, organizations can significantly increase their productivity, lower the total cost of ownership of cloud management tools, and cut release cycle times from weeks to as little as an hour.

Digital application.

WHITEPAPERS

AWS cloud migration: How modernization accelerates value creation

With cloud migration well underway, organizations are embarking on large-scale modernization efforts to improve the speed and economics of IT service delivery, boost business innovation and engage customers with new experiences.

Digital application.

WHITEPAPERS

How APAC insurers can modernize with next-gen digital policy administration systems

Insurers across the Asia-Pacific region need to rethink their PAS strategies to keep pace with customer demands and stay relevant. Based on our engagement experiences with a variety of insurers, we offer our perspectives and a model for business success in the digital world.

Man working on a digital representation.

WHITEPAPERS

Optimizing IT operations with natural language processing

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly mainstream, natural language processing techniques are emerging to help IT teams gain enhanced understanding of their operations landscape and to further optimize the ticket management process.

Colleagues discussing something.

WHITEPAPERS

Continuous delivery operating model for insurers: Building a software “value delivery factory”

To compete with digital start-ups, established insurers need to build a streamlined, waste-free pipeline for rapid software delivery. We recommend an integrated approach to the four types of change needed: culture, process, engineering practices and platforms.

A conference being held.

WHITEPAPERS

Virtual digital surrogates & blockchain: The path ahead for the IoT in the sharing economy

As concepts such as digital twins and machine-to-blockchain powered smart contracts emerge for IoT-based businesses across the industrial world, they open the possibility for new borderless and ownerless ecosystems that will be driven by seamless collaboration and operational outcomes. 

LED screen with economic information.

WHITEPAPERS

The journey to intelligent ERP

Taking a business value-driven approach, organizations are transforming aging ERP backbones into systems of innovation via SAP S/4HANA.

Lady looking at her dashboard.

