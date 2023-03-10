SAP on AWS

With AWS and other partners, Cognizant utilizes best practices for deploying your SAP landscape on AWS, for a greenfield implementation (SAP Cloud Fit) and migration of your existing on-premises SAP workloads (SAP Cloud Shift). With deep experience delivering SAP S/4HANA engagements on public cloud, we have configured business-critical systems such as SAP S/4HANA with 99.9%+ platform availability and fail-proof disaster recovery. Cognizant can improve your business agility, reduce TCO, accelerate provisioning and give you a zero-defect transition to cloud. We have invested in building Cognizant’s SAP Cloud Assessment and Transformation Framework and SAP HANA Assessment and Transformation Framework; combined, they help us swiftly adopt and execute your cloud strategy and speed your SAP migration from on-premises to cloud—eliminating high capital expenditure on SAP. Particularly, we can help with:

Fast SAP migrations to AWS with SAP Rapid Migration

Greenfield deployments of SAP landscape on AWS

Modernization of infrastructure for SAP applications

Deployment of high availability and disaster recovery solutions on AWS

Integration of SAP applications on AWS with SAP Cloud Platform