Press release | January 10, 2024

Cognizant impact study predicts generative AI could inject $1 trillion into US economy over 10 years Read more

New work, new world

Hard numbers are finally here. Generative AI could deliver more than $1 trillion in annual growth by 2032, while potentially disrupting up to 90% of existing jobs. How can leaders navigate an upheaval of this scale and realize the technology’s full potential? By investing in people. 

World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

January 15–19, 2024 | Davos-Klosters, Switzerland
Let’s reframe how we think about the world’s biggest challenges—and the advanced technology that can help us solve them. 
What’s holding back generative AI adoption?

#1

Barrier is a lack of specific software and engineering expertise.
 

Consider how AI will change the future of work across your organization.

75%

Execs are unclear how they’ll integrate gen AI across legacy systems.
 

Find out what you need to prepare a solid data foundation for AI.

66% 

Organizations haven’t committed any resources to develop gen AI proofs-of-concept.

Explore how to plan and scale proofs-of-concept to optimize value.

84% 

Organizations feel stuck when it comes to implementation, testing and development.

Find out how Neuro AI can help accelerate gen AI adoption.

From theory to practice: applications of generative AI

Explore the practical application of generative AI. From transforming the customer experience and supercharging marketing and sales to improving the employee experience, these real world examples demonstrate how we can turn the potential of AI into tangible business outcomes.

Our teams bring deep industry expertise, technology know-how and a consultative approach to help you navigate from these possibilities to a scaled implementation that fits your needs.

Market and competitor intelligence

Coupled with enterprise and market data, generative AI can deliver richer insights at a faster pace, to inform more effective strategic decision making.

Marketing and sales

Increase revenue and margin by using generative AI to enhance and accelerate the go-to-market experience.

Expert advice

Generative AI can greatly streamline and accelerate the provision of expert advice, where users need to interact with experts for assessment or advice on their case.

Software development

From the identification of new ideas to deploying updated software solutions, generative AI can increase creativity, quality and the productivity of software development.

Employee engagement

See how generative AI can create a more personalized, simple experience in recruiting, onboarding and development—including orienting staff, assisting with administration and accelerating learning.

Generative AI handbook

Our generative AI handbook walks through the AI landscape, looking at both its boundless potential and risks. Get practical with questions to ask and steps you can take to move ahead with a responsible AI approach. 

Examples of our current work

Millions of dollars in cost savings and increased response accuracy for multinational financial services
We are helping a global payment card corporation use generative AI to exponentially reduce inefficient processes and customer handling times, increase response accuracy by more than 95%, and improve user experiences.

people looking at a chart
Impactful cost efficiency in property and casualty insurance
We’re using generative-AI to help a global insurance client complete nearly 100% of missing claims information from complex submissions, with significant savings expected from operational efficiency and reduced claims costs.

digital image of a house under an umbrella
Improving efficiencies and driving customer loyalty for an international financial institution
We apply generative AI to speed up document search, improve the accuracy of key findings, and automate indexing. As a result, our client spends 70-80% less time finding ways to solve customer problems.

people in a meeting
Automating brand-intelligence for media clients
We use generative AI to help our client get buyer intelligence from diverse media and social channels. This enables comprehensive brand and product sentiment analysis, improving sales and marketing campaigns.

A close up view of woman wearing eye glasses
Investment guidance for financial services customers
We’re helping a marquee client in financial services use generative AI to enable better experiences and outcomes by recommending investment opportunities.

Two people in discussion, with a laptop open in front of them
Personalization for banking rewards
We’re helping a global banking client use generative AI to create personalized loyalty benefits matched to cardholder favorites – like restaurants, destinations and brands.

A smiling woman window shopping
Increasing productivity for thousands of manufacturing technicians
We help maintenance engineers use generative AI to turn thousands of chat and speech documents into insights. This helps them act faster, reduce downtime and boost productivity.

A male employee in a boiler room looking at laptop screen
Faster access to research and quicker decision making in pharmaceuticals
We use generative AI to help our client access relevant medical literature faster and easier. This speeds up decision-making, eliminates frustrating manual efforts and reduces cost.

Female doctor looking through a microscope

A global responsibility

Guiding generative AI towards meaningful human progress

Earlier this year, Cognizant’s Babak Hodjat was invited to attend the World Economic Forum’s “Responsible AI Leadership: A Global Summit on Generative AI” event in San Francisco. There, he contributed to a set of recommendations intended to help stakeholders navigate the complexities of AI development and guide responsible and ethical use.

Babak Hodjat

Invention ignites ingenuity

Technological innovations breed more breakthroughs. Learn how experts are putting them to work.

Explore some of our AI offerings

AI services

Empower better, faster decision-making

AI training BPS

Fast-track AI models from concept to value

Neuro™ AI

AI and Automation for a new level of productivity

Evolutionary AI

Model and prescribe optimal outcomes

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

