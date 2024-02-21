Press release | January 10, 2024
Generative AI
Cognizant impact study predicts generative AI could inject $1 trillion into US economy over 10 years Read more
New work, new world
World Economic Forum Annual Meeting
From theory to practice: applications of generative AI
Explore the practical application of generative AI. From transforming the customer experience and supercharging marketing and sales to improving the employee experience, these real world examples demonstrate how we can turn the potential of AI into tangible business outcomes.
Our teams bring deep industry expertise, technology know-how and a consultative approach to help you navigate from these possibilities to a scaled implementation that fits your needs.
Examples of our current work
A global responsibility
Invention ignites ingenuity
Technological innovations breed more breakthroughs. Learn how experts are putting them to work.
Cognizant expands generative AI partnership with Google Cloud, announces development of healthcare large language model solutions
