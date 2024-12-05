Gen AI in Canada: Embracing the future with confidence

Canadian businesses are moving thoughtfully in their generative AI investments. Businesses in the region report a median annual spend of $15 million, higher than the global per-business median of $12.5 million, signaling a strong momentum for adoption. In fact, 71% of Canadian business leaders express concerns about keeping pace with AI advancements, with 52% expressing high concern that competitors will gain an advantage as a result.

This sense of urgency underscores a recognition of the transformative potential of generative AI and a determination to harness its power to drive innovation and competitiveness within the Canadian market.

Our study also shows a relatively strong vote of support among Canadian respondents for the country’s overall preparedness for generative AI. The fact is, regional variances—regulatory environment, country infrastructure and available talent, for instance—as well as internal factors like the business’s own technology foundation, will influence success with implementing generative AI strategies and how businesses use this powerful technology. As a result, the pace of generative AI uptake and the way in which it’s used will be uneven across the globe.

To better understand what generative AI adoption will look like globally, we conducted a study of 2,200 business leaders in 23 countries and 15 industries, including 200 in Canada. The study assessed a wide range of generative AI adoption trends, including investment levels, use cases, how critical gen AI strategies are to business success and organizational readiness to adopt the technology.

We also analyzed 18 regional and internal business factors that will either inhibit or accelerate business adoption of gen AI (see the end of the report for the full list of factors). Respondents evaluated each factor’s potential impact on their generative AI strategy, rating it as either positive or negative on a scale of high to low impact.

From the results, we calculated a “momentum score” for each country or region. The momentum score represents the level of confidence business leaders have about their ability to roll out their generative AI strategy based on internal business factors and the prevailing local conditions of their country or region.

For all the regions covered, inhibitors to adoption outranked accelerators, meaning that all momentum scores skewed negative. In effect, businesses globally feel constrained by their operating environment. But to understand how different regions varied relative to each other, we averaged the ratings to establish a baseline global momentum score. This approach enabled us to identify regions that are more optimistic about their ability to adopt the technology compared with a global average.

In Canada’s case, the nation’s generative AI momentum score is 25% higher than the global average. The factors respondents felt the most optimistic about include Canada’s market demand for gen AI, their own data readiness, the flexibility of current operating models, and the relative affordability and availability of generative AI solutions to Canadian companies.

Canada’s gen AI scorecard