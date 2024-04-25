Defining the AI builder category

In the 1990s, Cognizant was not a systems integrator. We built systems and drove outcomes that fueled growth for our clients. The enterprise software era migrated value to the software companies who owned the product, and we became integrators.

Yet new AI capabilities changed the equation again. Deterministic software—rule-based, repeatable, suited for off-the-shelf applications—has given way to Software 2.0: probabilistic, contextual and naturally bespoke. In the AI world, systems matter more than ever, requiring governance, contextual intelligence and auditability to deliver enterprise-grade results our clients and their customers can trust.