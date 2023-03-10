Scale your AI vision to enterprise reality Cognizant AI Factory is the enterprise grade ecosystem designed to power the full AI lifecycle—from ideation to scaled, governed production. As the foundation of our AI first strategy, it helps organizations deliver cost optimized, secure and scalable AI outcomes. Powered by the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, the platform brings together Dell’s validated AI infrastructure, NVIDIA GPUs and enterprise AI software into a unified, end to end stack that seamlessly supports on prem, private, public and hybrid environments. From intelligent agents and LLM fine tuning to modernizing existing platforms, the AI Factory enables enterprises to move from experimentation to real world impact with confidence.