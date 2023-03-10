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AI Factory
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Scale your AI vision to enterprise reality

Cognizant AI Factory is the enterprise grade ecosystem designed to power the full AI lifecycle—from ideation to scaled, governed production. As the foundation of our AI first strategy, it helps organizations deliver cost optimized, secure and scalable AI outcomes.
Powered by the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, the platform brings together Dell’s validated AI infrastructure, NVIDIA GPUs and enterprise AI software into a unified, end to end stack that seamlessly supports on prem, private, public and hybrid environments.
From intelligent agents and LLM fine tuning to modernizing existing platforms, the AI Factory enables enterprises to move from experimentation to real world impact with confidence.

Accelerate AI adoption with proven expertise

Leveraging our expertise, we integrate the full AI stack—infrastructure, platforms and intelligent assets—to deliver measurable business outcomes from your AI potential.

Unified AI powerhouse

Full-stack solution integrating agentic intelligence with E2E infrastructure accelerates every enterprise use case.

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AI resiliency layer

This layer is a unified control plane that ensures AI agents are continuously monitored, governed and managed.

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Prebuilt blueprints and agents

Ready-to-use blueprints and preconfigured agents help streamline deployment and deliver value faster.

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Enterprise-grade security

Built-in security guardrails ensure robust security, governance and compliance with ISO/IEC 42001:2023.

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With unlimited potential, we are building use cases across all industries

Insurance
  • Agentic incident management
  • Value stream management
  • Investor relations
Manufacturing
  • Digital twin/ Digital factories 
  • Service automation 
  • Field service operations
  • Agentic logistics and supply chain
Life sciences
  • Agentic AI market access solution
  • Protocol authoring
  • Neuro® AI medical, legal, regulatory (MLR) 
  • Drug discovery
  • Genomic data / analytics
Retail
  • Personalized marketing  
  • Airline policy assistant
  • Travel decisioning assistant
  • Store assist
  • Retail Contact Center
  • Order management system

Resources

Move AI from pilots to scalable, enterprise‑ready impact with Dell and Cognizant

Watch how Dell and Cognizant help enterprises scale AI from pilots to production with an integrated foundation.

Five pitfalls to avoid in AI advancement

Navigate infrastructure, scalability, cost and governance challenges with an AI Factory approach designed for enterprise success.

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AI Infrastructure built for scale

Watch to discover how Cognizant and Dell Technologies are redefining enterprise AI—delivering a unified, secure architecture with measurable business impact.

Building the enterprise-grade AI platform from core to edge

Discover how Cognizant and Dell Technologies are helping enterprises with a unified architecture that delivers security, sovereignty and measurable ROI.

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Latest thinking

Scaling AI performance, controlling costs

Scaling AI doesn’t have to mean spiraling costs. Learn how organizations can balance performance, flexibility and cost efficiency with the Cognizant AI Factory powered by Dell Technologies and NVIDIA to drive measurable ROI.

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Building infrastructure that powers AI at scale

Discover how enterprises can move beyond AI pilots to governed, production-scale agent fleets—balancing autonomy, security, performance and cost through purpose-built AI infrastructure.

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The economics of GPU segmentation

Learn how segmentation and multitenancy can significantly cut infrastructure costs and accelerate AI at scale.

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Partners

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.