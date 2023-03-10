SAP S/4HANA Services

Our IP-based methodologies enable businesses to extract the most from their SAP ecosystem through key offerings:

SAP-certified Cognizant Automation Center with artificial intelligence for operations (AIOps) platform enables people and machines to learn from and facilitate transition to the ZeroOps operating model. Machine learning enables you to contextualize insights to act faster and prepare for future automation, optimization and enhancements.

Cognizant’s proprietary agile and DevOps solution helps teams to work seamlessly on Agile sprints and DevOps Continuous Integration (CI) projects. With our proprietary Agile and DevOps solution, we’ve integrated Jira and SAP Solution Manager for seamless agile delivery.. Users report more than 35% improved time to market for new software releases, 45% faster delivery of new features, 45% improved stability of environment and 33% improved product resilience.

Predictive intelligent dashboard provides a real-time view of all business processes and their associated business KPIs, each mapped to their IT layers covering application, database, storage, network and more.