RISE with SAP
Realize more value in RISE with SAP

Modern enterprises are continuing to adopt digital technologies to build businesses that are future ready. Cognizant’s Learn-Enable-Accelerate-Perform framework, powered by Cognizant® Intelligent Enterprise Platform, helps you adopt a value-driven approach for technology modernization, reimagine business processes and transform customer experiences.
As a launch partner of RISE with SAP, we help companies become future-ready with four key capabilities that drive transformation and innovation:
  • Future-ready ERP powered by cloud
  • Business process intelligence that drives process transformation
  • Business technology platforms that extend solutions and deliver advanced analytics
  • Business networks that extend capabilities beyond the core

Why Cognizant for RISE with SAP

  • Our proven capabilities simplify the cloud modernization journey using tools, accelerators and an agile approach to set up cost-effective a modern digital foundation platform.
  • Our Intelligent Enterprise Platform enables tangible business outcomes at every stage of your transformation journey, brings faster time to market and delivers superior business value.
  • Our award-winning BTP solutions and business network accelerators provide a 360° view of business processes and seamlessly integrate with your IT core and other SaaS applications.
  • Our expertise in digital engineering, partnerships with leading technology vendors and niche acquisitions drive continuous business process innovation in short cycle times.

Capabilities

Discover and enhance existing processes and user productivity using our Business Process Intelligence offerings with SAP Signavio, Cognizant Value Extraction Framework and Industry Consulting.

Enable business transformation through Intelligent Core with S/4HANA on cloud and an agile business network to deliver end-to-end customer experiences. With Cognizant® Intelligent Enterprise Platform, Industry Solutions and SAP BTP solutions, we use industry best practices supported by AI/ML and process automation.

Our solutions accelerate the move to RISE with SAP by up to 30% with industry best practices and preconfigured accelerators for S/4HANA. Our solutions cover all key industries like life sciences, discrete manufacturing, utilities, chemical manufacturing, consumer-packaged goods, medical devices manufacturing, travel among others.

Accelerate your core modernization and transformation journey to cloud with predefined, automated paths and industrial delivery models. We deliver first-time right quality using our unique solutions: SAP Qualified Cognizant® SmartMove integrated with SNP Crystalbridge, Cloud Migration Factory and Integrated Quality assurance with Tricentis.

Transform and improve your business processes using intelligent technologies and BPI with Signavio. We help companies realize value and continuous innovation through our ROI Value Realization Framework, SAP Certified Cognizant® Automation Center and Application Value Management (AVM) Factory models that can potentially reduce operational costs by 20%.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Thriving amid business uncertainty with a modern ERP Core on AWS

Learn how IT core modernization using our industrialized offerings and AWS collaboration can move your digital business forward.

Support business transformation through RISE with SAP offerings

Cognizant Learn, Enable, Accelerate, Perform helps you reimagine the transformation journey using a value-driven approach.

“A week ago, we successfully upgraded the ERP system to SAP S/4HANA! A huge thank you and gratitude towards the app. Our 200 colleagues and consultants from Cognizant and SAP, who spent part of their Easter holiday ensuring a smooth migration. This is the largest IT project ever done with Corona, and then the conditions suddenly changed.

It was a truly virtual migration as everyone was working from home from all corners of the world, participating in live Teams channels during the full migration. We clearly see the benefits of our global IT setup with colleagues supporting each other in a ONE global 24/7 virtual environment. Super impressive!”

Senior Director, Information Solutions, Leading Manufacturing Company in US

“Cognizant were able to deliver a working SAP S/4HANA system for our new greenfield plant in a period of 15 months from RFP to go live, and nine months of active delivery. A core team of technical and functional analysts were supported by a much wider team to deliver the project in a remote working environment across eight time zones, enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic. A fantastic achievement. Big THANKYOU to all involved.”

IT Solution Architect, A leading medical equipment manufacturing company
Cognizant recognized as a leader in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens SAP Ecosystem Study

ISG named Cognizant a global leader for Rise with SAP Implementation Partners, and Cloud Economics and FinOps Services for SAP. Cognizant was also named a leader in the US for SAP S/4HANA Transformation for Large Accounts, SAP Managed Application Services and SAP Managed Cloud Services.

SAP Pinnacle Awards 2023 Finalist

Cognizant has been selected as an SAP Pinnacle Awards 2023 Finalist in the Business Process Transformation category. This award category recognizes us as a partner that demonstrates the greatest contribution to solution development, innovation and customer success with SAP Signavio solutions.

Cognizant and Signavio partner to provide BPI-led transformation

Cognizant and Signavio have signed a first-of-its-kind agreement to offer business process intelligence (BPI) led transformation journeys that build greater visibility into process analysis, best practice adoption and automation while accelerating modernization. Clients can find process inefficiencies and define improvements to achieve higher agility and resilience.

Cognizant is positioned among the top SAP S/4HANA service providers globally

Cognizant is recognized as an “Innovative provider with industry-aligned SAP S/4HANA offering and solutions” in the HFS Top 10 SAP S/4HANA Services, 2022 report. It reflects strongly upon our customer centricity, industry specialization and solutions, innovation, and willingness to take any challenge attitude. 

Cognizant wins 2022 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award for SAP on Azure

Cognizant has won several awards from Microsoft, including the 2022 MSUS Partner Award for ‘SAP on Azure’. These awards recognize our capability of delivering innovative digital transformation outcomes to our clients and addressing their complex business problems using the Microsoft Cloud & SAP.

Cognizant wins Microsoft award for SAP on Azure

Cognizant is named a winner among more than 3,300 nominations from over 100 countries for the Partner of the Year awards. Cognizant received a total of nine Microsoft award recognitions, including Partner of the Year Award for SAP on Azure.

Business process transformation and digitalization of higher education

As transformation partner for an educational organization, we helped drive core modernization using Cognizant’s  framework to future-proof the digital core on cloud and simplify end-to-end student lifecycle management.

ERP solution enhances sales, vehicle after sales business and parts business processes

An integrated ERP-based solution helped an automotive company enable seamless integration of S/4HANA and other third-party systems. It also provides an easy to use, intuitive user experience for sales and after-sales processes and transactions.

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

