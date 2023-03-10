Skip to main content Skip to footer
SAP on Cloud
Contact

Accelerate ROI, minimize downtime

By relying on Cognizant’s expertise in large databases, network connectivity and other factors related to migrating SAP to the cloud, you can accelerate your return on investment, minimize downtime and transition your S/4HANA digital core on cloud.
Hosting SAP solutions on the cloud can present challenges—from building a business case and defining the roadmap to choosing the best solution and migrating instances to integrate with your existing IT landscape. 
As a certified SAP Global Solutions Integrator, Cognizant offers you the partnership, experience, frameworks, tools and accelerators to overcome these challenges. 
Cognizant’s SAP cloud consulting team can orchestrate your SAP cloud migration end-to-end, whether it’s an isolated portion of your landscape—such as disaster recovery, or training or prototyping—or a fully provisioned S/4HANA cloud integration with ongoing managed Platform as a Service (mPaaS).
By deploying SAP on the cloud, we can help your organization to:
  • Transform your SAP landscape into an agile, cost-efficient, scalable and secure platform 
  • Run better and respond faster to changing demands
  • Take advantage of new technologies and business models to enable digital core on cloud
  • Bring in greater operational agility
  • Improve IT governance with user-defined automation, zero-touch monitoring and auto-remediation of the application environment.
Cognizant wins 2022 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award for SAP on Azure

Cognizant has won several awards from Microsoft, including the 2022 MSUS Partner Award for ‘SAP on Azure’. These awards recognize our capability of delivering innovative digital transformation outcomes to our clients and addressing their complex business problems using the Microsoft Cloud & SAP.

Learn more
Winner
Cognizant named a leader in SAP Cloud Migration Services

NelsonHall recognizes Cognizant as ‘Leader’ in the SAP Cloud Migration Services survey 2021, across all market segments—Overall, Legacy Migration Capability and S/4HANA Transformation Capability—recognizing our mature capabilities, partnerships and proprietary offerings.

Read the report
NELSON
“Financial economy of at least 25%”
“We could not have accomplished our SAP Landscape Transformation onto cloud without the Cognizant team’s substantial contribution and integration within the project organization. Based on our actual previous operations costs and anticipated Azure costs, we estimate a financial economy of at least 25% per annum after starting running SAP on the cloud.”
—Claudiu Iarca, CIO, ANHAM FZCO
“A game-changer for our business.”
“On behalf of the executive team, please accept my appreciation for the incredible effort and leadership that has been displayed over the past several months in SAP Cloud Migration project. It was an enormous undertaking, resulting in cost savings of over 35% on infrastructure spend, and going live as per plan.”
—Senior Vice President & CIO, Acco Brands
"A digital shift led by public cloud infrastructure."
“The transformation wasn’t just an IT initiative to upgrade the system and change the infrastructure, but an overall change in how the organization operated.”
—Sascha Wenninger, Technology Lead, Orica
“Cognizant has drawn on its expertise in SAP and cloud technologies to design, build and migrate our SAP applications to Microsoft Azure. Cognizant also deployed a one-click disaster recovery solution for the migrated systems, which will improve resiliency of our financial applications, be more cost-efficient, provide greater choice and increase self-service.”
—Alexander Turk, IT Foundation Lead, Swiss Re
“Incredible effort and leadership”
“On behalf of the executive team, please accept my appreciation for the incredible effort and leadership displayed over the past several months in the SAP Technical Upgrade project. It was an enormous undertaking, but went live according to plan and with minimal challenges.”
—Senior VP & CIO, Global consumer goods company

Offerings

A holistic approach to cloud

Cognizant’s SAP on cloud offering covers SAP requirements to deploy all production and non-production, SAP and non-SAP applications to the cloud, quickly and efficiently. It includes consulting on RISE with SAP , adopting hyperscale cloud, architecting the design for deploying or migrating SAP to cloud, and executing and carrying out optimization and support.

Prepare and design

Cognizant excels in SAP deployment on hyperscale cloud, delivering top-tier consulting services with industry benchmarks. We ensure measurable benefits, enhanced productivity and performance. Our expertise includes complex integrations for SAP S/4HANA on the public cloud (Amazon Web Service, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform), seamless transitions, compliance and achieving business objectives. 

Additionally, our expertise extends to RISE with SAP advisory, guaranteeing a smooth and efficient deployment or migration process. For fail-proof infrastructure architecture design, Cognizant facilitates meticulous visualization of end state by capturing crucial business and security requirements, establishing design principles and making informed hosting choices.

Automated technical operations and consumption-based pricing

We help you leverage multiple advantages of operating SAP systems in public cloud, including: 

  • On-demand infrastructure provisioning
  • Scheduled automated startup and shutdown 
  • Automated backup management, monitoring and alerts
  • Automated technical monitoring for optimizing operations and management costs

Our unique SID-based pricing model gives you a truly consumption-based pricing approach, from both an infrastructure and managed SAP platform perspective.

In addition to the advantages of operating SAP systems in public cloud, Cognizant's expertise in managing SAP systems operated in RISE with SAP further enhances your cloud experience.

Accelerate, build, migrate and deploy

 

Cognizant improves agility, reduces TCO, accelerates provisioning and ensures defect-free cloud transition with our experience in RISE with SAP.

We partner with you to deploy your SAP landscape on the public cloud, whether it's a green-field implementation (SAP Cloud Fit) or migrating existing on-premises SAP workloads (SAP Cloud Shift). With 99.9+% platform availability, we deliver highly available SAP S/4HANA systems on public cloud with fail-proof disaster recovery.

Our investment in the Cognizant’s SAP Cloud Assessment and Transformation (cCAT) Framework, along with the SAP HANA Assessment and Transformation Framework, enables us to swiftly adopt and execute your cloud strategy, accelerating your SAP migration and reducing capital expenditure on SAP.

A joint evaluation with a cloud provider

Cognizant has delivered multiple high-profile SAP engagements, including SAP cloud hosting, SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA adoption projects. All of these demonstrate the value we bring to SAP and our customers. 

Our SAP cloud assessment workshops for customers typically include:

  • A three- to four-day cloud assessment workshop, conducted jointly by a cloud provider and Cognizant, at your location
  • Review and assessment of your current SAP landscape
  • Discovery of how cloud technologies and Cognizant’s SAP migration and operations expertise can best help modernize your SAP systems

Featured work

CONSUMER GOODS

Orkla Foods gains agility with SAP S/4HANA on Azure
Learn more
bottles

MANUFACTURING

Etex sets digital path; moves large SAP workloads to Azure
Learn more
men at work

CONSUMER GOODS

SAP upgrade fortifies Britvic's cloud operations
Learn more
abstracyt image

MANUFACTURING

Orica modernizes IT with SAP S/4HANA digital core
Learn more
cityscape

INSURANCE

One-click resiliency for Swiss Re on Microsoft Azure
Learn more
lady reading

MANUFACTURING

Grundfos moves 1.9B records with S/4HANA
Learn more

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Cloud migration optimizes Elizabeth River Crossing data
Learn more
accessing cloud from mobile

LIFE SCIENCES

AWS migration rejuvenates Indian pharma’s global operations
Learn more
lab technician busy experimenting

Latest thinking

Grow amid business uncertainty with a modern ERP core on AWS

Gain operational resilience to stay viable in uncertain times with intelligent ERP environments like SAP S/4HANA on AWS—and catch up with market changes.

Learn more
two employees in discussion
Migrate SAP S/4HANA to AWS in just one step

Streamline the migration process with our cCAT framework and mPaaS, reducing manual work by 60% and enabling up to 55% cost savings.

Learn more
connected in cloud

Our partners

We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Here are some of the strategic partners that we work with.

News

Cognizant, Google Cloud tie-up to help client modernization

Centrica extends its relationship with Cognizant

Cognizant acquires Utegration for energy and utilities clients

Cognizant is Partnering with Accuray to Accelerate Corporate Transformation and Drive Operational Efficiency in Their Radiation Therapy Business

Nike Expands Relationship with Cognizant to Manage its Global Technology Operations

See all Cognizant news

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.