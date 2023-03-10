Cognizant® SmartMove

Why Cognizant

Providing end-to-end solutions for core modernization

Expertise: A trusted partner, Cognizant has been helping businesses strategize and migrate to SAP S/4HANA since the product first launched in 2015.

Trusted advisor to customers: Our focused, industry best practices led programs are delivered on time and according to the original roadmap, which improves customer satisfaction. Our clients rate us high on overall satisfaction, thought leadership, testing methodologies, agile/DevOps capabilities, functional skills and innovation.

Recommended by analysts: Recognized as leader in S/4HANA-driven transformations by leading global analysts, including the Leader Quadrant by ISG, Nelson Hall and Everest Group.

Partnership: Cognizant is global partner of SAP. We’re also a Global Strategic Service Partner for Intelligent ERP, SAP MOVE, the S/4HANA Beta program and the SAP Model Company. In addition, our partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), among other strategic partners, help us provide end-to-end solutions for your core modernization strategy.

SAP Factory Qualification: Best-in-class processes, tools, accelerators and frameworks built into the solution, qualified and validated by SAP.