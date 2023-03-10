SAP S/4HANA Services

Cognizant’s S/4HANA Advisory Services address a wide range of client requirements aligned to their business goals, from gaining a 360-degree view of current systems to prioritizing the best S/4HANA roadmap components. Working with customers, we identify opportunities for transformation as well as business process innovation/re-engineering using our proprietary S/4HANA consulting framework. We also provide value discovery and proof of concept services as part of the Cognizant Intelligent Enterprise Platform.

Our business transformation as a service program helps clients during the value discovery and assessment phase to benchmark against Industry standards and mine and automate processes to align with S/4HANA best practices

With Cognizant Advisory Services, your S/4HANA investments are tailored specifically for you and backed by proof points that define a clear path ahead.