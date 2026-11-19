November 19, 2026
Cognizant Blog
How AI companions could support patients at home while keeping clinicians in charge of care
In our previous article, we showed how predictive AI can turn interoperable data into early warning systems that flag deterioration of medical conditions hours or even weeks before it becomes critical. However, a warning only helps if someone acts on it. When patients are in the hospital, the care team is nearby; at home, there is often no one available. Imagine a patient who has undergone heart surgery and has been discharged from the hospital. She might be feeling dizzy or unsure about the side effects of some medications. For patients with chronic conditions or requiring continuous support, a patient companion application using AI agents can support them between doctor visits. Such companion agents could be particularly valuable for complex specialty therapies, digital therapies, and rehabilitation after surgery.
What makes a companion AI agent different
Reminder apps, symptom diaries, and health chatbots in common use today mostly work with rule-based algorithms. An AI agent, however, is different. It learns from patterns in the data and can provide insights that humans might otherwise miss. This is why human oversight is essential. A companion agent is designed around patient needs and goals, uses interoperable data, and operates under clear clinical oversight. Its memory allows it to remember previous conversations and provide personalized outputs to patients, similar to what we know from AI tools such as Claude or Microsoft Copilot. An AI companion agent has three main layers, as shown in the diagram: inputs, the agent, and outputs.
- Inputs: data from electronic health records (EHR), wearables, continuous glucose monitors (CGM), pharmacy records, and patient-reported outcomes, connected through an interoperability layer that provides a unified view of the patient.
- Agent: memory, reasoning, and conversation with the patient, operating within clinically defined rules and boundaries.
- Outputs: escalations to the care team, scheduling appointments, coordinating next steps, and structured summaries written back into the EHR so that clinicians see the full picture.
There are several benefits of an AI agent for patients and care teams. It can provide medication support and thus help keep adherence high throughout the treatment period. The AI agent can educate the patient about the diagnosis, treatment plan, and diet in plain language. It can collect patient-reported outcomes (PROs) using natural conversations rather than lengthy questionnaires, which makes regular reporting easier. It can further interpret signals from wearables and other data sources and provide recommendations about the next steps or even escalate to the care team when certain conditions are met. Ahead of a doctor's visit, it can schedule the appointment and send a summary of the patient's health since the last visit.
The agent's guiding principle is human-in-the-loop by design. Clinicians define the escalation rules and decide on care. The agent interacts with the care team and patients in a bidirectional manner and integrates with clinical systems, avoiding the risk of becoming another isolated app.
Emerging research on AI agent
Research on companion AI agents is at an early stage but already points to future directions. A 2026 framework published in Nature Health notes that when an agent makes its reasoning transparent and open to challenge, it supports patients' informed self-determination and engagement rather than passive compliance [1]. A study of an AI-based personalized management model for patients with diabetes concluded that such models can overcome key limitations of episodic care by providing continuous support adapted to each patient, bridging the gap between clinic visits [2]. Another study found a positive impact of conversational memory across multiple calls in an AI care agent supporting chronic care management for older adults [3]. It also suggested that continuity across conversations increases patient engagement compared with a chatbot that lacks memory.
Risks of AI agents
The benefits of AI agents are highly promising, but the risks are also significant. Healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations need to address them openly to achieve wide acceptance.
Privacy and trust: Privacy concerns and lack of trust are among the main barriers to adoption when personal health data are involved. Transparency about how the data are used and who can view them is fundamental to gaining patient trust.
Safety: An AI agent could give inaccurate advice or fail to escalate a health situation that requires the attention of clinicians. Clinical validation, clear rules, and conservative escalation measures are important to ensure safety for patients.
Clinician workload: Poorly designed escalation rules could flood care teams with a high number of alerts, resulting in alert fatigue. Agents should be designed to reduce clinicians' workload.
Accountability: When an agent misses a warning sign or gives poor advice, the accountability needs to be clearly laid out. Regulations such as the EU AI Act set out obligations for developers (providers) and for the organizations that deploy AI systems, but they do not fully settle who is responsible when something goes wrong. Clear governance frameworks are needed to establish the role of each actor.
Recommendations for life sciences and healthcare organizations
At this early stage of AI agents in the life sciences and healthcare industries, organizations can take several measures to make progress.
|Measures
|Suggsted actions
|Identify a narrow, high-need population: Identify a patient population that is well suited to continuous digital follow-up, such as patients in rehabilitation or patients with chronic conditions after hospital discharge, and design a companion AI agent for them.
|Select one patient group and care pathway; define measurable goals before starting.
|Involve clinicians and define escalation pathways first: Clinicians remain accountable for patients' care, so they need to define the controls and safety measures that apply when the agent detects a problem.
|Involve clinicians in agent design; define escalation thresholds and response activities.
|Integrate with clinical systems in both directions: An agent must read inputs from patient data sources and write the outputs back to the EHR.
|Involve clinicians in agent design; define escalation thresholds and response activities.
|Co-design with patients: Using a design thinking approach, build the companion agent around patients for a better user experience and greater trust.
|Design the agent together with patients, especially older and less digitally savvy users; provide voice as well as text interfaces.
|Plan the regulatory and reimbursement route early: AI and medical device regulations are shaping how agents can be designed, validated, and reimbursed by payers.
|Assess Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and EU AI Act classification at the start; explore reimbursement models such as the DiGA pathway (Germany's digital health applications).
Looking ahead
AI companion agents promise continuous, conversational support for patients, delivered by the agent together with the care team. AI-powered agents fall under AI and medical device regulations, which must be met. Germany became the first country to systematically integrate digital health applications into its statutory healthcare system through its 2019 Digital Healthcare Act [4]. One of these apps, Kaia's app for back pain, includes an AI-based coach that gives patients immediate visual and verbal feedback during their exercises [5].
However, Kaia is not the kind of sophisticated companion agent envisioned in this article, and the German regulator has not yet outlined specific guidelines for AI-powered digital health applications. In the EU, companion AI agents that give medical advice or triage symptoms would likely qualify as medical device software under the MDR and fall into the EU AI Act's high-risk category. Meeting these regulations will be essential to delivering safe and effective AI-based support for patients. In the next article, we discuss the accountability of the actors involved when an agent is put into action.
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