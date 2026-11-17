Predictive AI in practice

Predictive AI is already being used in clinical practice to provide early warnings for certain conditions. Two examples illustrate how these systems are helping healthcare providers identify risks earlier and intervene sooner.

Sepsis: from late recognition to pre-suspicion screening

Few conditions demonstrate the impact of predictive AI on hospital care as clearly as sepsis. Researchers at Johns Hopkins developed the Targeted Real-time Early Warning System (TREWS), which continuously scans electronic health records and notifies care teams as soon as a patient begins to show warning signs.

A prospective evaluation across five hospitals, covering 590,736 monitored patients, found that when clinicians confirmed an alert within three hours, in-hospital mortality fell by 18.7% in relative terms, and patients were discharged sooner [3]. The technology has since received regulatory clearance. In April 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted clearance to TREWS in its commercial form, the Bayesian Health Sepsis Flagging Device, as a Class II software medical device that helps providers identify sepsis early or anticipate its development within the next 24 hours [4].

Unlike earlier sepsis tools that are activated only after a clinician suspects the condition, TREWS continuously monitors patients and identifies emerging risk patterns. Bayesian Health reports that it is the first AI-based sepsis monitoring system of this kind to receive FDA clearance [5].

Cardiovascular disease: the wearable on your wrist as an early warning sensor

Cardiology already uses predictive AI in two settings: implanted devices and everyday wearables. HeartLogic, an algorithm developed by Boston Scientific and embedded in implanted defibrillators, combines multiple sensor signals, including heart sounds, breathing, thoracic impedance, heart rate, and physical activity, into a single measure of heart failure risk.

The MultiSENSE validation study followed 900 patients for up to one year and found that the algorithm identified 70% of upcoming heart failure events, issuing warnings a median of 34 days before the event occurred [6][7]. This provides physicians with weeks rather than hours to adjust treatment. Consumer technology is also extending early detection to broader populations. In the Apple Heart Study, conducted with Stanford Medicine, 419,297 participants enrolled within eight months, and 0.52% received notifications indicating an irregular pulse suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AF). Among those notified, 34% had AF confirmed through a subsequent ECG patch, and 84% of notifications corresponded with simultaneous ECG recordings [8].

The investigators emphasized that the study did not evaluate smartwatches as population-wide screening tools. As a result, wearable-generated alerts still require confirmation by a clinician [8].

Why data comes first

Predictive AI can only deliver its full value when the underlying data is standardized and interoperable. Once organizations establish unified data foundations, predictive AI can transform information into actionable insights. Organizations that have already invested in interoperability are therefore well positioned to benefit from predictive AI.

Below, we map key interoperability recommendations from our previous blogs to predictive AI requirements:

Syntactic and semantic interoperability: A model trained on laboratory values coded one way may misinterpret values coded differently. Common data structures and unambiguous definitions are prerequisites for models to generalize across departments and sites.

A model trained on laboratory values coded one way may misinterpret values coded differently. Common data structures and unambiguous definitions are prerequisites for models to generalize across departments and sites. Unified patient views within an organization: Early warning systems depend on combining vital signs, laboratory results, medications, and clinical notes into a single timeline. If data remains siloed, the model receives only partial signals and its ability to provide advance notice is reduced.

Early warning systems depend on combining vital signs, laboratory results, medications, and clinical notes into a single timeline. If data remains siloed, the model receives only partial signals and its ability to provide advance notice is reduced. Integrated views across organizations: Patients move between hospitals, outpatient clinics, pharmacies, and their homes. A heart failure model that can access only inpatient data may miss signs of deterioration that emerge after discharge.

Patients move between hospitals, outpatient clinics, pharmacies, and their homes. A heart failure model that can access only inpatient data may miss signs of deterioration that emerge after discharge. Modernized legacy systems: Predictive models require continuous, near-real-time data flows. Legacy systems built around batch processing or manual data entry introduce delays that undermine the purpose of early warning systems.

Predictive models require continuous, near-real-time data flows. Legacy systems built around batch processing or manual data entry introduce delays that undermine the purpose of early warning systems. Consent and data protection by design: Continuous monitoring, particularly through consumer wearables, generates significantly more personal data. Patients will share this information only if they trust how it is managed and protected.

Key challenges of predictive AI

Although predictive AI is already delivering value in selected use cases, several challenges remain as adoption expands.

Alert fatigue and false positives: An early warning system that triggers too frequently may lead clinicians to ignore alerts. In wearable AF detection, for example, false positives are often caused by motion artifacts and ectopic heartbeats, making confirmatory ECG testing necessary. Model design must balance sensitivity with the practical burden placed on care teams.

Validation and generalizability: A study using harmonized intensive care unit (ICU) data from four sources across Europe and the United States, covering more than 334,000 ICU stays, found that deep learning models performed well at the hospitals where they were trained but less effectively when applied to new hospitals [9]. A model that performs well in one clinical environment may therefore underperform in another. This further reinforces the need for interoperable and harmonized data across institutions and borders.

Sustained patient engagement: Wearable-based early warning systems are effective only when patients continue using the device. Some studies have reported declining adherence after several months. Patient support, intuitive device design, and clear value for patients are essential for maintaining long-term engagement.

Accountability and equity: When an AI system flags a patient and no action is taken, or when a clinician acts on a false signal, questions of accountability arise. If models are trained on populations that do not adequately represent all patient groups, certain groups may be systematically under- or over-flagged. The EU AI Act introduces requirements related to human oversight and bias assessment, but organizations will still need clear governance frameworks. We will explore governance in a future article.

Recommendations for life sciences and healthcare organizations

The following recommendations can help life sciences and healthcare organizations prepare for an AI-driven future.

Treat predictive AI as a data alignment challenge first: Before selecting a model, assess whether the requireddata streams are available, standardized, and timely. Suggested actions: map the data sources required for each target use case and close interoperability gaps identified in the current environment Start with one high-burden use case: Sepsis detection and heart failure readmission prevention are supported by strong clinical evidence and compelling economic cases: Suggested actions: prioritize explainable model outputs and involve clinical champions in solution design and workflow integration. Build clinician trust through transparency: Clinicians are more likely to act on alerts when they understand why a patient was flagged. Suggested actions: prioritize explainable model outputs and involve clinical champions in solution design and workflow integration. Plan the regulatory and reimbursement pathway early: The FDA clearance of TREWS and its eligibility for add-on reimbursement demonstrate that predictive AI can move from research into funded clinical practice. Suggested actions: engage regulatory and market access teams from the start and align evidence generation with payer and regulatory requirements in target markets. Design for EU AI Act and Medical Device Regulation (MDR) compliance from day one: The EU AI Act, the European Health Data Space (EHDS) Regulation, and the MDR are shaping how predictive AI is developed, validated, and deployed across Europe and beyond. Compliance requirements should be incorporated from the outset rather than added later Suggested actions: classify planned AI use cases against MDR and AI Act risk categories, establish governance covering data quality, bias assessment, human oversight, and post-market monitoring, and prepare for EHDS secondary-use access as a future source of representative European training data. Design for the patient, not just the hospital: For wearable-based monitoring, patient adherence and consent are as important as model accuracy. Suggested actions: co-design patient-facing experiences with patients and embed consent management and data protection into the solution by design.

Looking ahead

AI-powered early warning systems are already moving from concept to clinical reality. As demonstrated by sepsis and cardiovascular disease use cases, predictive AI can help identify risks earlier and support more timely interventions. Other applications are already emerging. These include hypoglycemia prediction for people living with diabetes, as offered by Roche, as well as early-stage work on predicting pancreatic cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia before diagnosis.

As these technologies continue to mature, the importance of interoperable and high-quality data will only increase. Organizations that establish the right data foundations today will be best positioned to scale predictive AI solutions and realize their full potential in improving patient care and outcomes.