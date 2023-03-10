SAP on Cloud
“Financial economy of at least 25%”
“We could not have accomplished our SAP Landscape Transformation onto cloud without the Cognizant team’s substantial contribution and integration within the project organization. Based on our actual previous operations costs and anticipated Azure costs, we estimate a financial economy of at least 25% per annum after starting running SAP on the cloud.”
—Claudiu Iarca, CIO, ANHAM FZCO
“A game-changer for our business.”
“On behalf of the executive team, please accept my appreciation for the incredible effort and leadership that has been displayed over the past several months in SAP Cloud Migration project. It was an enormous undertaking, resulting in cost savings of over 35% on infrastructure spend, and going live as per plan.”
—Senior Vice President & CIO, Acco Brands
"A digital shift led by public cloud infrastructure."
“The transformation wasn’t just an IT initiative to upgrade the system and change the infrastructure, but an overall change in how the organization operated.”
—Sascha Wenninger, Technology Lead, Orica
“Cognizant has drawn on its expertise in SAP and cloud technologies to design, build and migrate our SAP applications to Microsoft Azure. Cognizant also deployed a one-click disaster recovery solution for the migrated systems, which will improve resiliency of our financial applications, be more cost-efficient, provide greater choice and increase self-service.”
—Alexander Turk, IT Foundation Lead, Swiss Re
“Incredible effort and leadership”
“On behalf of the executive team, please accept my appreciation for the incredible effort and leadership displayed over the past several months in the SAP Technical Upgrade project. It was an enormous undertaking, but went live according to plan and with minimal challenges.”
—Senior VP & CIO, Global consumer goods company
Offerings
A holistic approach to cloud
Cognizant’s SAP on cloud offering covers SAP requirements to deploy all production and non-production, SAP and non-SAP applications to the cloud, quickly and efficiently. It includes consulting on RISE with SAP , adopting hyperscale cloud, architecting the design for deploying or migrating SAP to cloud, and executing and carrying out optimization and support.
Prepare and design
Cognizant excels in SAP deployment on hyperscale cloud, delivering top-tier consulting services with industry benchmarks. We ensure measurable benefits, enhanced productivity and performance. Our expertise includes complex integrations for SAP S/4HANA on the public cloud (Amazon Web Service, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform), seamless transitions, compliance and achieving business objectives.
Additionally, our expertise extends to RISE with SAP advisory, guaranteeing a smooth and efficient deployment or migration process. For fail-proof infrastructure architecture design, Cognizant facilitates meticulous visualization of end state by capturing crucial business and security requirements, establishing design principles and making informed hosting choices.
Automated technical operations and consumption-based pricing
We help you leverage multiple advantages of operating SAP systems in public cloud, including:
- On-demand infrastructure provisioning
- Scheduled automated startup and shutdown
- Automated backup management, monitoring and alerts
- Automated technical monitoring for optimizing operations and management costs
Our unique SID-based pricing model gives you a truly consumption-based pricing approach, from both an infrastructure and managed SAP platform perspective.
In addition to the advantages of operating SAP systems in public cloud, Cognizant's expertise in managing SAP systems operated in RISE with SAP further enhances your cloud experience.
Accelerate, build, migrate and deploy
Cognizant improves agility, reduces TCO, accelerates provisioning and ensures defect-free cloud transition with our experience in RISE with SAP.
We partner with you to deploy your SAP landscape on the public cloud, whether it's a green-field implementation (SAP Cloud Fit) or migrating existing on-premises SAP workloads (SAP Cloud Shift). With 99.9+% platform availability, we deliver highly available SAP S/4HANA systems on public cloud with fail-proof disaster recovery.
Our investment in the Cognizant’s SAP Cloud Assessment and Transformation (cCAT) Framework, along with the SAP HANA Assessment and Transformation Framework, enables us to swiftly adopt and execute your cloud strategy, accelerating your SAP migration and reducing capital expenditure on SAP.
A joint evaluation with a cloud provider
Cognizant has delivered multiple high-profile SAP engagements, including SAP cloud hosting, SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA adoption projects. All of these demonstrate the value we bring to SAP and our customers.
Our SAP cloud assessment workshops for customers typically include:
- A three- to four-day cloud assessment workshop, conducted jointly by a cloud provider and Cognizant, at your location
- Review and assessment of your current SAP landscape
- Discovery of how cloud technologies and Cognizant’s SAP migration and operations expertise can best help modernize your SAP systems
Our partners
We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Here are some of the strategic partners that we work with.
