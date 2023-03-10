ServiceNow
Built with ServiceNow. Certified by ServiceNow.
Our offerings harness the power of the ServiceNow platform to solve the most complex industry and business challenges, helping you elevate experiences, streamline operations and unlock new value.
Gain rapid insight into asset management maturity
Cognizant Asset Maturity Assessment rapidly assesses asset maturity across all asset types to guide roadmap development and uncover financial opportunities.
- Mitigate the loss of hardware assets
- Enhance asset storage by auditing inventory and predicting future asset demands
- Use workflow and automation to reserve, track fulfillment, and help predict stock levels
Streamline the entire retail experience
Stores 360 supports every touchpoint in the retail value chain, enabling frictionless and efficient operations.
- 20% reduction in new store opening time
- 10% reduction in truck rolls
- 98% uptime of assets
Reduce the effort to improve your attack surface
Cognizant Cybersecurity Hardening transforms vulnerability management by automatically sourcing data, prioritizing risks and streamlining remediation.
- Increase accuracy of critical attack vectors
- Reduce time to patch critical vulnerabilities and security flaws
- Boost efficiency with automation of analyst tasks
Transform the user experience into a strategic advantage
Cognizant UX Design delivers a tailored, people-first portal aligned with your company ethos to foster strong internal adoption and a unified workforce.
- Reduce IT support costs by streamlining workflows and resources into one portal
- Enhance user satisfaction through the enablement of self-service capabilities
- Increase operational inefficiencies by eliminating manual processes and fragmented experiences
Increase visibility of application changes
Cognizant Unified DevOps bridges the gap between application development and IT operations to automate swivel chair processes and disjointed technologies.
- Optimize cost management with automated total cost of ownership calculations
- Empower your organization to be more proactive and strategic with real-time application performance metrics
- Improve application change visibility, process standardization and development decisions
Capabilities
Latest thinking
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.