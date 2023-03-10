SAP Customer Experience

CX transformation is a journey that continues well after you have implemented the platforms and business processes. Industry disruptions coupled with innovative business models are driving changes at a rapid pace. You will achieve long-term success from your CX investment only if you are able to continue evolving and innovating your customer value proposition in an equally agile manner.

Cognizant’s CX Managed Services will manage your SAP-based CX programs and platforms, ensuring these anticipate and address evolving customer expectations. We do so with our integrated DevOps, Agile support and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) models.

Our CX Delivery Framework is a growing repository of best practices related to DevOps, Agile and CI/CD deployment models, as well as a library of reusable code, tools and point solutions. We ensure predictable platform operations with high availability, and help reduce time-to-market while delivering new business capabilities that broaden the reach of your CX investments.

With the CX Delivery Framework, you can: