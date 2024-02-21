The challenge
During a crisis, acting quickly makes all the difference. Just as COVID-19 became a pandemic, healthcare technology company Sensyne Health quickly jumped in to help. Its objective was to help people track their symptoms to assess their COVID-19 risk, share the required information with doctors to expedite decision-making in critical situations and avoid unnecessary hospital trips that could increase their health risk. Sensyne envisioned an app for the community that is both easy to use and accessible across devices to maximize use, especially among people with poor technology literacy or no access to the internet. Because the solution would contain sensitive healthcare data, it also needed to comply with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and feature advanced security. Sensyne approached Cognizant to create the digital symptom tracker app.