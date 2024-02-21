Our approach

Cognizant proposed an app based on the Microsoft Healthcare Bot service, integrated with not only Microsoft Azure-based authentication and database services but also Microsoft Healthcare Bot verification. Building the app within a low-code/no-code environment and leveraging our close partnership with Microsoft helped speed development. The application development team applied tried-and-tested best practices for agile development and conducted separate virtual meetings with Sensyne staff and technical teams to enable around-the-clock development. We used Microsoft Teams to communicate with critical stakeholders.

As speed was key to the engagement, we accelerated delivery at every stage. In five days the team had a working prototype to take into production. By day 10 the app was completed, and by day 16 we had launched the app. The global team delivered a mobile-first, GDPR- and security-compliant COVID-19 health monitor with Microsoft Power BI reporting in place.