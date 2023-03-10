Intelligent Decisioning
Apply data analytics and machine learning
Create flexible technology platforms that apply the capabilities of data analytics and machine learning to personalize UX and expand cross-selling and upselling, by channel or salesperson.
- Optimize contact center operations and improve campaign quality and leads
- Anticipate customer needs and identify the right opportunities for business growth
Combine data, analytics and intelligence
Gain business value from data, analytics and intelligence to deliver better customer experiences, respond quickly to dynamic market conditions and run at optimal efficiency.
- Improve day-to-day business and technology operations and shift them from reactive to proactive
- Increase forecast model accuracy and optimize inventory management and operating capabilities
Our approach
Tapping deep wells of information, including real-time data, is only the beginning. True differentiation comes from quick insights that can be transformed directly into action—informing the right decision at the right time.
Advanced technologies, including Cognizant’s Evolutionary AI™, are capable of processing terabytes of data, deriving insights from that data and transforming those insights into action. This empowers business leaders to make highly informed decisions with speed and confidence. Cognizant Intelligent Decisioning uses AI and ML to create a data-driven ecosystem enabling business leaders to more effectively:
- Anticipate change
- Increase agility
- Accelerate growth
- Improve efficiency
- Control costs
- Create new customer experiences
- Make better decisions faster
Thought leadership
