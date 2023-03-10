AI and model building is all about finding the right architectures and meta-level parameters, and now you can do this automatically. Cognizant’s Evolutionary AI model optimization (evolutionary AutoML) creates models with high performance and accuracy to reduce the need for expert in-house talent.

Evolutionary AutoML extends to a wide range of applications such as those with little data or limited computing and memory. You can test tens of thousands or even millions of potential outcomes to identify the best real-world implementation plan.