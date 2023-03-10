Cognizant BigDecisions Business success depends upon the speed decisions and the accuracy of data. When intelligent decisions are essential, Cognizant’s Data Modernization Platform provides the solution. Cognizant BigDecisions® is a pre-engineered, end-to-end solution for ingesting data to operationalize analytics enterprise wide. This suite of proprietary tools makes data more readily accessible, reliable and compliant—to empower critical, real-time business decisions.