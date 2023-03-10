Data Modernization Platform
Platform modernization modules
Four BigDecision modules help business to construct a data-ready platform quickly:
Ingest
Real-time, metadata-driven data ingestion and processing lets you acquire data from multiple types of sources with a robust data ingestion framework and smart connectors that include ad hoc, batch or advanced scheduling options.
Transform
Integrate and process complex data flows—both batch and real-time—through a rich and intuitive, drag-and-drop graphical user interface for easy access.
Govern
Perform self-service data quality management, including data profiling, validation, cleansing and data governance with monitoring and reporting of data quality via pre-built views, drill-downs and dashboards.
Consume
Acquire data from social media streams, IoT and enterprise sources, create complex data flows for real-time stream/batch processing of incoming events and develop streaming jobs using an interactive, no-code interface.
75% less time
than platforms built from the ground up
Intelligent Data Works
Intelligent Data Works is a flexible, capable data foundry with a set of unique AI and ML accelerators that automate manual tasks and make data accessible when and where it’s needed. These automation and intelligence tools drive business innovation and outcomes to create an AI data pipeline with:
Featured work
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.