Skip to main content Skip to footer
Partners
Contact

We partner with top technology providers to help clients optimize investments in manufacturing systems and software. Enhance your ROI with our expert-driven approach.

Key tech solutions partners chosen to best meet our clients’ needs

We collaborate with leading technology providers and help life sciences clients deliver innovative solutions to enhance manufacturing efficiency and productivity. Our expertise covers manufacturing execution systems (MES), labs, data infrastructure, reporting, visualization, modelling, analytics, production management and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity, ensuring competitiveness in a dynamic landscape.
Our strategic alliances reduce costs and risks while providing tailored solutions for each client’s unique requirements. By leveraging our partners' expertise and resources, we provide clients with a competitive advantage in an increasingly complex market, paving the way for long-term growth and prosperity.
AVEVA Global Alliance Partner
AVEVA Global Alliance Partner

We deliver solutions for real-time operations data collection, enhancement, storage and access. AVEVA's platform offers self-service data visualization and analytics for fast and informed decisions.

A man and woman discussing by looking at a monitor
Sartorius Data Analytics
Sartorius Data Analytics

We deliver top-notch data analytics solutions as an accredited partner for Sartorius Data Analytics' Umetrics® Suite, including MODDE®, SIMCA®, & SIMCA®-online. We offer state-of-the-art software for DOE, multivariate data analysis and interactive dashboards.

Man looking at a monitor
Seeq—preferred integrator
Seeq—preferred integrator

Seeq® tools swiftly extract insights from data historians, web services and IIoT platforms, while support for time series data enables life sciences clients to expedite analytics, publishing and decision-making processes.

Woman working in a system
TrendMiner—solution partner
TrendMiner—solution partner

We implement cutting-edge analytics solutions and help clients with digital transformation. TrendMiner empowers experts to analyze, monitor and foresee manufacturing process performance through a user-friendly interface.

Woman pointing at a screen and speaking with other woman
Körber Pharma—endorsed service partner
Körber Pharma—endorsed service partner

Drive efficiency and innovation with Korber’s PAS-X tailored suites for pharma, biotech, cell/gene therapy manufacturers, CMOs and mid-sized companies.

Technicians working with a microscope
Digital Immunity
Digital Immunity

Our partnership offers robust cybersecurity for life sciences. As an IQT Portfolio company, Digital Immunity revolutionizes threat protection and bridges the gap between real-time prevention and 24/7 mission-critical environments, ensuring security and production work hand in hand.

Single eye with spectacles zoomed looking at codings
Scitara
Scitara

We assist clients in building a fully connected and compliant lab infrastructure. Scitara's vendor-neutral software features an open architecture, integrating new and legacy instruments, applications and web services into a unified, cloud-based platform.

Technicians working with a microscope and monitors in laboratory
Elemental Machines
Elemental Machines

Our lab operations intelligence platform for QC labs promotes GxP-compliant procedures and intelligent quality control. Its ecosystem of IoT sensors and software accelerates innovation in biopharma labs, biobanks, analytical labs and manufacturing facilities.

Bottle sealing unit
TetraScience
TetraScience

We enhance productivity, compliance and data integrity for QC labs, expediting batch release processes. TetraScience collects, centralizes and harmonizes data for accelerated, improved outcomes. Transform your lab performance and results with our innovative collaboration.

Lab technician testing samples

Cognizant life sciences manufacturing services

IT-OT Consultancy

Leverage over 2,000+ world-class IT-OT consultants working across manufacturing and labs, to ensure your digital technologies align with and effectively meet your business objectives. Our expertise spans corporate programs, digital strategies, and roadmaps to manufacturing systems concepts, design, and compliance.

Learn more
System Integration

Access extensive support throughout the entire project integration process, covering planning, design, build, testing and qualification. Drive seamless, on-time and within-budget project implementations while meeting your business requirements. Count on our expertise to execute your projects successfully, enabling digital transformation and enhancing patient health.

Learn more
Site Services

Boost manufacturing uptime and audit readiness with our high-touch support services. Manage OT, manufacturing IT and QC lab system lifecycle for peak compliance. Cognizant delivers a comprehensive range of site services, and our tailored solutions handle all manufacturing support requirements, whether onsite or offsite.

Learn more

Thought leadership

IT-OT convergence, advanced analytics and AI, powered by a "connected by intent" mindset

Explore how these technologies are driving evolution in the biopharma sector for the new digital age.

Read more
A guy and woman examining a manufacturing kind of unit in a tablet
Enhancing data infrastructure in manufacturing with process analytical technologies (PAT)

Read how using PAT data effectively in manufacturing provides real-time operational insights for better control, higher yields, purity and shorter cycle times.

Read more
Abstract dot point connect with gradient lines
How digital twin technology can benefit life sciences manufacturing

Digital twin technology offers life sciences manufacturers a promising solution to streamline processes and improve data quality and integrity. Read our blog to find out more.

Read more
Water molecule zoomes image
LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Gaurav Marya

Life Sciences SBU Head & Global Head of Health Sciences M&A, Cognizant

Gaurav Marya
Jim Lehane

AVP, Head of Life Sciences Manufacturing

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.