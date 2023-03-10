Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Solutions
Life Science MES expertise from concept to production
Manufacturing 4.0 initiatives and data integrity demands are driving life sciences companies to adopt MES to meet compliance and efficiency needs, help streamline industry processes and boost productivity.
Cognizant's global MES expertise and extensive experience with leading vendors make us the ideal partner for MES solution implementation and support. We provide value throughout the complete project lifecycle and ensure seamless integration.
A shift to electronic batch records enables clients to handle and prioritize exceptions, encourages “right-first-time” manufacturing and facilitates faster batch release. MES also enables IT-OT system integration and connectivity so clients can access and utilize open data to drive business insights and improve decision-making.
